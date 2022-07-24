Trae Young Wears Unreleased Adidas Shoes at Drew League

Everything about the adidas Trae Young 1 has been on point. The shoe's looks, marketing, and performance could not have been better. Trae Young's first signature sneaker with adidas is arguably the best launch of a signature basketball shoe line since 'His Airness' took flight in the 1980s.

Last night, the All-NBA point guard and his teammate John Collins took over the Drew League. Young started the game in the 'Norman' colorway before debuting an unreleased colorway after halftime.

Upon closer inspection, it looks like adidas went with a rainbow gradient design. A few months back, I ranked the top 25 colorways of the adidas Trae Young 1. Unfortunately, some of the best versions of the shoe never hit shelves. Let's hope this eye-popping colorway gets released before school starts back next month.

This time last year, we had already seen multiple colorways of the adidas Trae Young 1. So it seems like it is only a matter of time until we see the highly-anticipated adidas Trae Young 2. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

Trae Young warming up before a game. © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

