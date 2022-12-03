All 32 World Cup Teams Ranked Based On Group Stage Results At Qatar 2022

Skip to main content

England End World Cup Group Stage As Top Ranked Team At Qatar 2022

England ended the group stage at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the best record of all 32 nations.

Three teams earned seven points from their three matches but England had a better goal difference than both Holland and Morocco.

Despite a disappointing 0-0 draw with the USA, England were the joint top scorers in the group stage with nine goals.

Spain also scored nine goals, after hammering Costa Rica 7-0, but Luis Enrique's team only earned four points in Group E.

Gareth Southgate's side thrashed Iran 6-2 and Wales 3-0 either side of their stalemate against the States in Group B.

England had not won their group at a Men's World Cup since 2006.

All 32 World Cup Teams Ranked Based On Group Stage Performance At Qatar 2022

A league table based on the results recorded by teams in the group stage at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

TeamPointsGoal DifferenceGoals ScoredGroup

1. England

7

+7

9

B

2. Holland

7

+4

5

A

3. Morocco

7

+3

4

F

4. France

6

+3

6

D

5. Argentina

6

+3

5

C

6. Portugal

6

+2

6

H

7. Brazil

6

+2

3

G

8. Senegal

6

+1

5

A

=9. Switzerland

6

+1

4

G

=9. Japan

6

+1

4

E

11. Australia

6

-1

3

D

12. Croatia

5

+3

4

F

13. USA

5

+1

2

B

14. Spain

4

+6

9

E

15. Germany

4

+1

6

E

16. Ecuador

4

+1

4

A

=17. South Korea

4

0

4

H

=17. Cameroon

4

0

4

G

=19. Poland

4

0

2

C

=19. Uruguay

4

0

2

H

21. Tunisia

4

0

1

D

22. Mexico

4

-1

2

C

23. Belgium

4

-1

1

F

24. Ghana

3

-2

5

H

25. Saudi Arabia

3

-2

3

C

26. Iran

3

-3

4

B

27. Costa Rica

3

-8

3

E

28. Denmark

1

-2

1

D

29. Serbia

1

-3

5

G

30. Wales

1

-5

1

B

31. Canada

0

-5

2

F

32. Qatar

0

-6

1

A

Three teams won their first two matches at Qatar 2022 but France, Portugal and Brazil then all suffered shock defeats in game three.

France lost 1-0 to Tunisia on Wednesday, two days before South Korea upset Portugal 2-1 and Cameroon stunned Brazil 1-0.

Five teams completed the group stage without suffering a loss, including the USA and Croatia.

Tournament hosts Qatar performed worse than every other team.

England manager Gareth Southgate pictured during his team's 6-2 win over Iran at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

England manager Gareth Southgate pictured during his team's 6-2 win over Iran at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

