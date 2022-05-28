Skip to main content

Roman Abramovich Sends Message To Todd Boehly And Co Via Chelsea Statement

Roman Abramovich sent his best wishes to Todd Boehly on Saturday after it was revealed that Chelsea FC's takeover is set to be completed on Monday.

A short statement was published by the club on Saturday morning. It read: "Chelsea Football Club can confirm that a final and definitive agreement was entered into last night to sell the Club to the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Capital consortium.

"It is expected that the transaction will be completed on Monday. The Club will update further at that time."

Three hours later Abramovich posted a statement of his own via chelseafc.com.

Roman Abramovich pictured waving towards Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge in 2003

Roman Abramovich, pictured waving at Chelsea fans in 2003, is saying goodbye to the club in 2022

In it, Abramovich declared himself pleased that the search for a buyer had come to a "successful conclusion", almost three months after he put the club up for sale.

A consortium led by Boehly is expected to pay £4.25 billion to buy Chelsea from Abramovich.

But due to sanctions imposed by the UK government in March, Abramovich is not permitted to receive any of that money.

Instead, the vast majority of the £4.25bn will be given to a "new charitable foundation which is being established" to help the victims of the war in Ukraine.

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly pictured at Stamford Bridge in May 2022 during a game against Wolves

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly pictured at Stamford Bridge earlier this month

Abramovich's statement read in full: "It has been nearly three months since I announced my intention to sell Chelsea FC. During this time, the team have worked hard to find the right custodian for Chelsea FC that would be best positioned to successfully lead the Club into its next chapter.

"The ownership of this Club comes with great responsibility. Since I came to Chelsea nearly twenty years ago, I have witnessed first-hand what this Club can achieve. My goal has been to ensure that the next owner has a mindset that will enable success for the Men’s and Women’s team, as well as the will and drive to continue developing other key aspects of the Club, such as the Academy and the vital work of Chelsea Foundation.

"I am pleased this search has now come to a successful conclusion. As I hand over Chelsea to its new custodians, I would like to wish them the best of success, both on and off the pitch.

"It has been an honor of a lifetime to be a part of this Club – I would like to thank all the Club’s past and current players, staff, and of course fans for these incredible years. 

"I am proud that as a result of our joint successes, millions of people will now benefit from the new charitable foundation which is being established. This is the legacy which we have created together. Thank you. Roman".

A banner in the form of a Russian flag, paying tribute to Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, is pictured at Stamford Bridge in April 2022

A banner in the form of a Russian flag, paying tribute to Chelsea owner Abramovich, pictured at Stamford Bridge in April 2022

Chelsea won 21 team trophies during the Abramovich era.

That haul includes five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, two Champions Leagues, two Europa Leagues and one FIFA Club World Cup.

Chelsea had only won 15 trophies prior to Abramovich's arrival in 2003, including the Second Division title twice and the Full Members' Cup twice.

Roman Abramovich pictured waving towards Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge in 2003
News

Roman Abramovich Sends Message To Todd Boehly And Co Via Chelsea Statement

By Robert Summerscales5 minutes ago
Referee Clement Turpin pictured during Real Madrid's win over Chelsea during the 2021/22 Champions League quarter-finals
News

Who Is Champions League Final Referee Clement Turpin? Stats And Career Info

By Robert Summerscales49 minutes ago
A giant inflatable trophy is pictured on display in Paris ahead of the 2022 Champions League final at the Stade de France
News

UCL Final Predictions: Former Winners Back Real Madrid But Michael Owen Tips Liverpool

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois pictured talking to girlfriend Mishel Gerzig at a training session at the Stade de France ahead of the 2022 Champions League final against Liverpool
News

Girlfriends & Family Members Of Liverpool & Real Madrid Players Told To Keep Off The Field

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Liverpool forward Luis Diaz pictured training at the Stade de France on the eve of the 2022 Champions League final
News

Liverpool Fans' New Luis Diaz Banner Blasted For Insulting Colombia

By Robert Summerscales20 hours ago
A plane carrying the Liverpool team to Paris for the Champions League final is pictured being given a water salute by the fire brigade at John Lennon Airport
News

Thiago And Fabinho On Board As Liverpool Fly To Paris After Plane Receives Water Salute

By Robert Summerscales22 hours ago
Liverpool vs Real Madrid combined XI by Steve McManaman
News

Steve McManaman Says Only Two Real Madrid Players Would Get Into Liverpool XI

By Robert SummerscalesMay 27, 2022
Thibaut Courtois pictured missing a penalty for Chelsea against Arsenal in the 2017 Community Shield at Wembley
News

Real Madrid Keeper Thibaut Courtois Ready To Be Real Madrid Penalty Taker In UCL Final

By Robert SummerscalesMay 27, 2022
Manchester City loanee Julian Alvarez pictured in action for River Plate in May 2022
Watch

Highlights: River Plate 8-1 Alianza Lima - Watch Man City Loanee Julian Alvarez Score Six Goals

By Robert SummerscalesMay 25, 2022