Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates With Family Photo As Georgina Rodriguez & Baby Daughter Come Home

Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram on Thursday to celebrate welcoming his new baby daughter into his family home.

The Manchester United forward and partner Georgina Rodriguez had shared the tragic news earlier in the week that their newborn son, their daughter's twin, had died.

In a statement the couple said: "Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

Three days on, Ronaldo shared a picture of himself holding his baby daughter after she and Rodriguez had left hospital and come home.

Ronaldo captioned the photo with the words: "Home sweet home. Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us."

The family were offered messages of support from the soccer community and beyond after the heartbreaking news about their son came out on Monday.

Liverpool and Manchester United fans at Anfield dedicated a minute's applause to show solidarity with Ronaldo and his family.

Ronaldo's message on Thursday added: "We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures.

"Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family.

"Now it's time to be grateful for the life that we've just welcomed into this world."

Ronaldo already had four children and they all featured in Thursday's family photo.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured holding his new baby daughter as he sits alongside Georgina Rodriguez and their family

His eldest is 11-year-old Cristiano Jr, who currently plays for the United academy.

Four-year-old twins Eva and Mateo were welcomed via surrogate in June 2017, before Alana Martina became Rodriguez's first biological child with Ronaldo in September of the same year.

Ronaldo missed United's game at Anfield on Tuesday, which Liverpool won 4-0, but he is expected to return to the team for Saturday's trip to Arsenal.

