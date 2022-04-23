Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been dropped by interim manager Ralf Rangnick for Saturday's Premier League match at Arsenal.

Maguire had started 27 of United first 33 EPL games this season, but his place in the team was recently called into question amid a run of bad form.

But Eric Bailly was not the man to replace Maguire in Rangnick's team to face Arsenal. Both defenders were named among the substitutes with Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof starting at center-back.

Earlier in the week, Bailly controversially responded to a comment on United's Instagram account from a fan who wrote: "Start Eric Bailly x Varane".

After being overlooked for Tuesday's trip to Anfield, where United lost 4-0 to Liverpool, Bailly replied: "Please".

Varane had missed the Liverpool game with an injury and Rangnick decided to switch from a 4-3-3 formation to a 5-3-2 system to incorporate more defenders.

But even then, Bailly had to settle for a place on the bench, as Phil Jones and Lindelof were selected to play alongside Maguire.

Man United Starting XI Vs Arsenal

De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Telles; McTominay, Matic, Fernandes; Elanga, Sancho, Ronaldo.

Rangnick was asked about Bailly's Instagram comment ahead of the Arsenal game.

He was quoted by the Manchester Evening News as saying: "I'm not on Instagram. Listen, I'm not talking about my players in the press conference not knowing what has happened, it doesn't make sense. I can only tell you, never in my life will I be part of Instagram.

"If it's true what you told me that should not happen in a football club no matter in which league."

Maguire has endured a difficult week. In addition to captaining United to a humiliating defeat at Liverpool on Tuesday, the England center-back received a threatening email which claimed that his home would be targeted with explosives.

Police were sent to Maguire's house, where sniffer dogs surveyed the scene.

Rangnick will continue to take charge of United's games until the end of the season, but Erik ten Hag has been confirmed as the club's new boss starting this summer.