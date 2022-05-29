Jurgen Klopp Encourages Liverpool Fans To Attend Victory Parade Despite UCL Final Loss

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes that fans should still come to Sunday's victory parade even though the Champions League trophy will not be there.

Plans for an open-top bus parade were confirmed earlier this month while Klopp's team were still in contention to win an unprecedented quadruple.

But Manchester City's come-from-behind win over Aston Villa on the final day of the domestic season denied Liverpool a second Premier League title.

Six days later, Liverpool were beaten 1-0 by Real Madrid in the final of the Champions League.

But Liverpool's players will still attend Sunday's parade armed with the EFL Cup and FA Cup trophies that they won earlier this season.

Jurgen Klopp pictured walking past the Champions League trophy after Liverpool's 1-0 loss to Real Madrid in the 2022 final in Paris IMAGO/ULMER Pressebildagentur

Speaking after his side's loss to Madrid, Klopp told Sky Sports: "We played a good game but when you lose 1-0 you have to admit it was not good enough.

"I told the boys in the dressing room, after we had a bit of time watching the celebrations of Real Madrid, that I feel the pride already.

"But I saw that I was the only one who felt like this at that moment, so the boys need a bit longer.

"I understand that. But these boys played an outstanding season. The two competitions we couldn't win we didn't win because of the smallest possible margin - one point [in the Premier League] and 1-0 [in the Champions League final]."

This was Klopp's second Champions League final defeat at the hands of Real Madrid.

Liverpool also lost to Real in the 2018 final in Kyiv. But a year later, Klopp's Reds beat Tottenham in the final, before winning their first EPL crown in 2020.

And Klopp is confident that his team will bounce back again.

Liverpool players pictured celebrating their 2019 Champions League triumph with an open-top bus parade IMAGO/Action Plus/David Blunsden

He added: "The difference between 2018 and now is that I see us coming again. In 2018, I wished it but I couldn't know.

"But these boys are really competitive. They have an incredible attitude. It's a fantastic group and we will go again, definitely.

"And tomorrow, we will celebrate the season. It's good that we don't have to do that now immediately. But after a night's sleep and maybe another speech from me, the boys will realize how special what they did was.

"Even if nobody on this planet would understand that we have a parade tomorrow, we still will do it.

"I really hope that everybody who has the chance to get to Liverpool is there tomorrow and celebrates together with us a fantastic season that we all had together.

"It didn't end like we wanted but the club is in a good moment. We will go again."