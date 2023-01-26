Skip to main content

Lionel Messi Shares Holiday Photos From Family Ski Trip To The Alps

Lionel Messi has shared some holiday photos with his fans after taking a trip to the Alps with his family.

Messi, wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their three children all feature in the collection of snaps that the Paris Saint-Germain forward uploaded to Instagram on Wednesday.

One of the pictures shows Antonela kissing Messi in an outdoor swimming pool, while another features kids Mateo, Thiago and Ciro dressed in skiing clothes.

Antonela also shared some pictures on Instagram, including one of her hugging Daniella Semaan, who is married to Cesc Fabregas.

Messi and Fabregas have been close friends since they were first teammates in Barcelona's youth team.

They often go on family holidays together.

Messi had been granted time off by PSG due to the World Cup denying him a normal winter break.

The Argentina legend famously captained his country to global glory at Qatar 2022.

After the World Cup final in December, Messi flew to Argentina to celebrate before returning to France to play in games against Angers and Rennes.

Messi scored against Angers in a 2-0 win but PSG then lost 1-0 to Rennes on January 15.

Four days later, Messi was among the scorers in a 5-4 friendly win against a Saudi Pro League all-star XI that included Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi was granted leave following that game, meaning he did not play in Monday's 7-0 win over US Pays de Cassel in the Coupe de France.

Kylian Mbappe scored five goals in that game.

Messi is expected to be back in the PSG team for Sunday's home match against Reims in Ligue 1.

Lionel Messi pictured with wife Antonela Roccuzzo during a holiday to the Alps in January 2023
