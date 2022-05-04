Skip to main content

Real Madrid, Rodrygo And Carlo Ancelotti All Break Champions League Records

Champions League history was made at the Bernabeu on Wednesday during Real Madrid's remarkable semi-final second leg win over Manchester City.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti and striker Rodrygo both claimed records, as did the team as a whole.

Ancelotti became the first ever manager to reach five Champions League finals, after Real came from 5-3 down on aggregate to win 6-5 in extra time.

Real had been 1-0 down on the night until Rodrygo gave them hope in the 90th minute by scoring with his side's first shot on target.

Moments later Rodrygo netted again to become the first player in history to score twice in the 90th minute of a UCL game during the knockout phase.

Rodrygo kisses the Real Madrid badge on his shirt during his side's 3-1 win over Manchester City

Real's path to the final against Liverpool on May 28 has been far from straightforward.

They were behind at some point in all three of their knockout contests - against Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and City - while they also lost a match in each of those two-legged tussles.

No team in Champions League history had previously reached the final after losing a match in the last 16, quarter-finals and semi-final.

