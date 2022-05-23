Man City Fan Noel Gallagher "Covered In Blood" After Celebrating Too Hard With Ruben Dias' Dad

Noel Gallagher has revealed that he was injured while celebrating during Manchester City's title-winning victory over Aston Villa on Sunday.

The former Oasis singer and songwriter was at the Etihad Stadium to watch his beloved City come from 2-0 down to beat Villa 3-2 and become EPL champions.

That result saw City hold off a strong challenge from rivals Liverpool, who ended the season just one point behind Pep Guardiola's team.

But Gallagher did not witness the moment that the final whistle confirmed City as champions as he had been injured shortly after their third goal.

Gallagher was sat near family members of Ruben Dias and he claims that the City defender's dad (pictured, second right, in the Instagram post below) accidentally head-butted him during wild celebrations.

Giving his story to talkSPORT, Gallagher said: "Let me tell you what happened to me yesterday. As the third goal goes in, there is absolute bedlam in the stadium.

"Where we sit, Ruben Dias' family are a couple of boxes up. I'm jumping around like an idiot, passing my son around like the Premier League trophy, everyone's lifting him up.

"I turn around, Ruben Dias' dad runs straight into me, head-butts me, I’m on the floor, covered in blood.

“I don't see the last two minutes, I've got to get taken down by St John’s Ambulance to get stitched up.

"I've got stitches in my top lip, two black eyes. As I'm going down the corridor, Pep is running up crying and we hug each other.

"He says, 'What's up with your face?' And I said, 'Go and be with your players!'

Famous Manchester City fan Noel Gallagher pictured at the Etihad Stadium in November 2021 IMAGO/Sportimage/Andrew Yates

"If you saw me today, I look like I've just arrived home from the eighties at Elland Road, I look like I've had my head smashed in. It's unbelievable.

"Lots of City fans are asking me what happened and I'm just saying, 'You'll never guess'.

"There's not a mark on him [Dias' dad]. He's a big bear of a man. He almost knocked my teeth out.

"I've got rehearsals today, but the good thing about that is I've got three Liverpool fans in my band!"

Dias did not play in Sunday's game as he missed out with a muscular problem.

But the Portugal international had been a key member of Guardiola's City team this season, making 29 Premier League appearances.