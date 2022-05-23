Skip to main content

Man City Fan Noel Gallagher "Covered In Blood" After Celebrating Too Hard With Ruben Dias' Dad

Noel Gallagher has revealed that he was injured while celebrating during Manchester City's title-winning victory over Aston Villa on Sunday.

The former Oasis singer and songwriter was at the Etihad Stadium to watch his beloved City come from 2-0 down to beat Villa 3-2 and become EPL champions.

That result saw City hold off a strong challenge from rivals Liverpool, who ended the season just one point behind Pep Guardiola's team.

But Gallagher did not witness the moment that the final whistle confirmed City as champions as he had been injured shortly after their third goal.

Gallagher was sat near family members of Ruben Dias and he claims that the City defender's dad (pictured, second right, in the Instagram post below) accidentally head-butted him during wild celebrations.

Giving his story to talkSPORT, Gallagher said: "Let me tell you what happened to me yesterday. As the third goal goes in, there is absolute bedlam in the stadium.

"Where we sit, Ruben Dias' family are a couple of boxes up. I'm jumping around like an idiot, passing my son around like the Premier League trophy, everyone's lifting him up.

"I turn around, Ruben Dias' dad runs straight into me, head-butts me, I’m on the floor, covered in blood.

“I don't see the last two minutes, I've got to get taken down by St John’s Ambulance to get stitched up.

"I've got stitches in my top lip, two black eyes. As I'm going down the corridor, Pep is running up crying and we hug each other.

"He says, 'What's up with your face?' And I said, 'Go and be with your players!'

Famous Manchester City fan Noel Gallagher pictured at the Etihad Stadium in November 2021

Famous Manchester City fan Noel Gallagher pictured at the Etihad Stadium in November 2021

SEE ALSO:

"If you saw me today, I look like I've just arrived home from the eighties at Elland Road, I look like I've had my head smashed in. It's unbelievable.

"Lots of City fans are asking me what happened and I'm just saying, 'You'll never guess'.

"There's not a mark on him [Dias' dad]. He's a big bear of a man. He almost knocked my teeth out.

"I've got rehearsals today, but the good thing about that is I've got three Liverpool fans in my band!"

Dias did not play in Sunday's game as he missed out with a muscular problem.

But the Portugal international had been a key member of Guardiola's City team this season, making 29 Premier League appearances.

Famous Manchester City fan Noel Gallagher pictured at the Etihad Stadium in November 2021
News

Man City Fan Noel Gallagher "Covered In Blood" After Celebrating Too Hard With Ruben Dias' Dad

By Robert Summerscales1 minute ago
Raphinha pictured hugging fiancee Natalia Rodrigues after helping keep Leeds United in the Premier League with a 2-1 win at Brentford in May 2022
News

Raphinha Celebrates Leeds Survival By Jumping Into Crowd To Kiss Fiancee Natalia Rodrigues

By Robert Summerscales14 hours ago
Erik ten Hag pictured outside Selhurst Park before Manchester United's game with Crystal Palace in May 2022 as his bodyguard (left) looks towards the camera
Watch

"Don't Push Me": Erik Ten Hag's Bodyguard Clashes With Sky Sports Reporter Gary Cotterill

By Robert Summerscales17 hours ago
Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen pictured during his side's 3-2 defeat at Manchester City on the final day of the 2021/22 EPL season
News

Man City Apologize After Aston Villa Keeper Robin Olsen Is "Assaulted" During Pitch Invasion

By Robert Summerscales19 hours ago
Ilkay Gundogan pictured celebrating after scoring a goal in Manchester City's 3-2 win over Aston Villa on the final day of the 2021/22 season
Watch

Highlights: Man City 3-2 Aston Villa - Watch Final Day Goals That Won The EPL Title

By Robert Summerscales20 hours ago
Manchester City fans pictured celebrating during their side's 3-2 win over Aston Villa in May 2022 which sealed the Premier League title on the final day of the season
News

Manchester City Become 2nd Most Successful Club In EPL History After Overtaking Chelsea

By Robert Summerscales20 hours ago
Manchester City's players pictured celebrating with the Premier League trophy at the end of the 2017/18 season - when they won a record-breaking 100 points
News

Manchester City Record Sixth Highest Premier League Points Total Ever

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago
Son Heung-min pictured holding the Golden Boot trophy after ending the 2021/22 season as the joint top scorer in the Premier League
News

Son Heung-Min Shares Premier League Golden Boot With Mo Salah Despite No Penalty Goals

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago
A general view from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ahead of a Champions League game against Bayern Munich in 2019
News

Tottenham Finish Above Arsenal For 6th Straight Season To Take 26th Champions League Spot

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago