Watch Andres Cantor Hold Back Tears During His Emotional Live Commentary Of Argentina's World Cup Win Over France

Argentina have now won the Men's FIFA World Cup three times during Andres Cantor's lifetime.

Having been born in 1962, sportscaster Cantor has seen Argentina win soccer's biggest prize in 1978, 1986 and now 2022.

Cantor was working as a live commentator on Sunday's final for Telemundo.

The 59-year-old, who moved to the USA from Buenos Aires as a teenager, could not hide his joy after Gonzalo Montiel converted the winning penalty kick to seal an epic victory over France.

You do not need to be fluent in Spanish to understand just how much Argentina's win meant to Cantor.

Andres Cantor pictured shouting during his live commentary of the 2022 World Cup final after Argentina scored the winning spot-kick in their penalty shootout with France
