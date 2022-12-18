Skip to main content

Argentina Win Qatar 2022 To Become Fourth Most Successful Nation In World Cup History

Argentina are the fourth most successful nation in FIFA Men's World Cup history after winning the tournament for a third time.

A penalty-shootout victory over France after an epic 3-3 draw in Sunday's Qatar 2022 final saw Argentina become three-time World Cup winners.

Argentina also lifted the trophy in 1978 and 1986.

Only Brazil (5), Germany (4) and Italy (4) have won more World Cups than Argentina.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

SEE MORE: Argentina Beat France On Penalties In Best World Cup Final Ever After Epic 3-3 Draw

Most Successful Nations In World Cup History

A list of FIFA Men's World Cup winners.

NationWorld Cup TitlesYears Won

Brazil

5

1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002

Germany

4

1954, 1974, 1990 and 2014

Italy

4

1934, 1938, 1982 and 2014

Argentina

3

1978, 1986 and 2022

France

2

1998 and 2018

Uruguay

2

1930 and 1950

England

1

1966

Spain

1

2010

Players of Argentina pictured celebrating with the World Cup trophy in 1978

Players of Argentina pictured celebrating with the World Cup trophy in 1978

In This Article (2)

Argentina
Argentina
France
France

Players of Argentina pictured celebrating with the World Cup trophy in 1978
News

Argentina Win Qatar 2022 To Become Fourth Most Successful Nation In World Cup History

By Robert Summerscales
Players of Argentina pictured celebrating a goal against France in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Watch

Argentina Beat France On Penalties In Best World Cup Final Ever After Epic 3-3 Draw

By Robert Summerscales
Kylian Mbappe pictured celebrating after scoring two goals for France against Denmark at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
News

Kylian Mbappe Wins World Cup Golden Boot Ahead Of Lionel Messi After Scoring Hat-Trick In Qatar 2022 Final

By Robert Summerscales
Kylian Mbappe pictured celebrating after scoring his second goal in the 2022 World Cup final
Watch

Watch Kylian Mbappe Score Two Goals In 95 Seconds Of World Cup Final

By Robert Summerscales
Argentina no.13 Cristian Romero pictured (center) moments before colliding with France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris during the 2022 World Cup final
Watch

Tottenham Teammates Clash In World Cup Final As Cristian Romero Catches Hugo Lloris With Elbow

By Robert Summerscales
France manager Didier Deschamps pictured consoling Olivier Giroud after substituting the striker off in the first half of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final
News

Didier Deschamps Makes Two First-Half Subs After France's Nightmare Start In World Cup Final Against Argentina

By Robert Summerscales
Angel Di Maria pictured celebrating after scoring Argentina's second goal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final against France
Watch

Watch Angel Di Maria Score In World Cup Final After Brilliant Five-Pass Move By Argentina

By Robert Summerscales
Argentina players pictured piling on top of Lionel Messi after his penalty goal against France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final
Watch

Watch Lionel Messi Score Penalty Kick In 2022 FIFA World Cup Final

By Robert Summerscales
England manager Gareth Southgate pictured during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
News

Gareth Southgate Decides To Remain As England Manager Until After Euro 2024

By Robert Summerscales