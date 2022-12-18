Argentina Win Qatar 2022 To Become Fourth Most Successful Nation In World Cup History

Argentina are the fourth most successful nation in FIFA Men's World Cup history after winning the tournament for a third time.

A penalty-shootout victory over France after an epic 3-3 draw in Sunday's Qatar 2022 final saw Argentina become three-time World Cup winners.

Argentina also lifted the trophy in 1978 and 1986.

Only Brazil (5), Germany (4) and Italy (4) have won more World Cups than Argentina.

Most Successful Nations In World Cup History

Nation World Cup Titles Years Won Brazil 5 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002 Germany 4 1954, 1974, 1990 and 2014 Italy 4 1934, 1938, 1982 and 2014 Argentina 3 1978, 1986 and 2022 France 2 1998 and 2018 Uruguay 2 1930 and 1950 England 1 1966 Spain 1 2010