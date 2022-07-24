Watch Gabriel Jesus Chip Edouard Mendy As Brazilian Continues Strong Start To Arsenal Career

Gabriel Jesus could be the signing of the summer if he is able to take his pre-season form into the real games next month.

Arsenal's new no.9 nine has already scored three goals in his first three friendly outings for the Gunners before Saturday's clash with Chelsea in Orlando.

It took Jesus just 15 minutes at Camping World Stadium to find the net for the fourth time as a Gunners player.

The manner in which he took his goal made it clear that Jesus is a man high on confidence right now.

After being found by Granit Xhaka's first-time pass, Jesus took two touches to set himself before cooly chipping keeper Edouard Mendy, who had been named as the third best from Africa behind Sadio Mane and Mo Salah earlier in the week.

Jesus cost Arsenal £45 million when they signed him from Manchester City.