Oleksandr Zinchenko Shines At Left-Back On Arsenal Debut

Oleksandr Zinchenko made a strong first impression on his Arsenal debut.

The versatile Ukraine international, fresh from completing a move from Manchester City, was deployed at left-back in a 45-minute cameo against Chelsea in Orlando on Saturday night.

He was subbed off at the half-time interval with Arsenal 2-0 ahead thanks to goals from Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard.

The Gunners would go on to win 4-0.

Oleksandr Zinchenko pictured in possession on his Arsenal debut against Chelsea in Orlando ESPN

Zinchenko was defensively solid on his first Gunners outing in what had been a problem position for manager Mikel Arteta last season.

But his highlights reel was predominantly made up of his offensive contributions with the ball.

Zinchenko got fans off their seats at Camping World Stadium with some fine footwork to dance away from Mason Mount near the left touchline.

The 25-year-old also earned applause for a 60-yard pass across the field which found Bukayo Saka in a dangerous area.

Saka would later scored Arsenal's third goal in the second half.

Sambi Lokonga made it four late on.