Watch Riyad Mahrez Score Against Liverpool After Sublime First Touch

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez scored a brilliant goal during Thursday's EFL Cup fourth round clash with Liverpool.

It arrived in the 47th minute to put City 2-1 up after Fabio Carvalho's calm finish had canceled out Erling Haaland's opener in the first half.

Mahrez collected a long-range pass from Rodri with a sublime first touch that saw him beat Andy Robertson and open up space for him to score with his second.

Watch the goal below.

Riyad Mahrez pictured (right) shooting to score for Manchester City against Liverpool in December 2022

Riyad Mahrez pictured (right) shooting to score for Manchester City against Liverpool

This was Mahrez's first ever goal against Liverpool. He famously missed a penalty at Anfield in 2018.

City were not ahead for long after Mahrez's strike.

Liverpool leveled within less than a minute when Mo Salah tapped home after good work from Darwin Nunez.

But Nathan Ake later headed home a third goal for City.

Riyad Mahrez pictured (right) shooting to score for Manchester City against Liverpool in December 2022
By Robert Summerscales
