Adam Copeland Details What It Was Like Talking With Vince McMahon, Acknowledges McMahon Dark Side
Former WWE Champion and current AEW star, Adam Copeland -- formerly Edge -- said it was fascinating to talk business with Vince McMahon, but recognized the dark side of McMahon that clouds his history.
In a new interview with Up Close, Copeland described what it was like when talking with McMahon during his time in WWE. Copeland related it to talking to and picking the brain of PT Barnum.
"It was fascinating to eventually sit down with him and ask him the reasoning for certain things on the show. 'Why are we doing this?' I liken it to being able to sit down with Barnum, 'How? Why? How was all of this created? Why did you do it this way?' I just thought, I have this opportunity to sit down with this really interesting man and try to understand how he got where he got to, the choices he made to get to where he got to, the chances he took, the risks he took, because there are a lot of them, and then just having chats with him about how the mob....a lot of really crazy stuff. That, to me, was always fascinating. To try and peak into what a billionaire's brain looks like. I also realize that, I think I'm good not being a billionaire. You see how much comes with that. Fascinating man. Fascinating man. Intelligent man,"- Up Close (h/t Fightful)
Copeland was sure to acknowledge the dark side of McMahon that has become public over the last couple years. "After the fact, you learn some of that stuff, and it's like, 'What?' I was never close enough to know that," Copeland said of the McMahon allegations. "It was still business. I love talking business with him. It was fascinating."
McMahon is currently embroiled in a lawsuit with Janel Grant, who alleges that McMahon sexually abused and trafficked her around the company while he was the Chairman of WWE. McMahon re-signed from WWE parent company, TKO Group, once the alleged details of the lawsuit became public.
Copeland is feuding with Jon Moxley and The Death Riders right now in AEW. He recently returned to action from a broken leg that he suffered during a cage match early in 2024.
While not official yet, an AEW World Championship match between him and Moxley is likely at some point in the near future. On Wednesday, Copeland is scheduled to wrestle PAC on AEW Dynamite.
