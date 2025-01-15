Latest Update On Joe Hendry's Potential 2025 WWE Royal Rumble Appearance
Generally, when fans say Joe Hendry's name, he typically appears. Rumors suggest, however, that may not be the case at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.
Wrestling insider WrestleVotes reports that as of now, there has not been any vocal discussion about the TNA star appearing in the Royal Rumble match in Indianapolis later this month. They noted on their Backstage Pass podcast while nothing can be ruled out, there hasn't been talk of a crossover for the upcoming PLE.
“No. Nothing I have heard. Not to say that’s not gonna happen. I think we spoke about this on the show before. He’s kind of cooled a little bit. Maybe that’s by design, but that wouldn’t make any sense to me. So I don’t expect him to be one of the 30 in the Rumble, no.”- WrestleVotes
MORE: Exclusive: Joe Hendry Reveals Why He Wants To Wrestle John Cena
Hendry made his surprise NXT debut in July after catching fire with TNA, working as part of a working partnership between the two companies. His debut won NXT Moment of the Year in the promotion's year-end awards.
His run was lengthy, as he would end up earning an NXT Championship match against Ethan Page, facing him at NXT No Mercy in a losing effort. He has remained a popular act in TNA though, and will be facing Nic Nemeth at TNA Genesis Jan. 19 for the TNA World Championship.
Hendry's "I Believe in Joe Hendry" theme song climbed into the Top 5 of the UK music charts in 2024, and has nearly six million views on YouTube.
