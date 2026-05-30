AEW Collision Preview (5/30/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Since regaining the International Championship at AEW Double or Nothing, Konosuke Takeshita has had a tumultuous week courtesy of his former allies in the Don Callis Family betraying him, namely Kyle Fletcher.

He won't get any time to lick his wounds because tonight on AEW Collision, he'll have the first title defense of his second reign as International Champion against the Death Riders' Daniel Garcia.

With the Don Callis Family looming and still causing problems for Takeshita, plus the Death Riders in Garcia's corner, the champion will need to keep both eyes open to retain the title. Can he get it done?

Konosuke Takeshita | New Japan Pro-Wrestling

Daniel Garcia isn't the only Death Rider in action in Huntsville. Coming off a successful trios victory alongside Will Ospreay on AEW Dynamite/Collision, Jon Moxley and PAC will team up again to take on The Infantry, who have been clear that they want to expand their presence from ROH into dominating in AEW.

Will luck be on The Infantry's side tonight?

New and returning faces in the women's division

Multi-time STARDOM champion Hazuki will make her AEW debut on Collision in Huntsville, AL. | World Wonder Ring STARDOM

Before her first round match in the Owen Hart Women's Tournament, STARDOM standout Hazuki will make her AEW in-ring debut on AEW Collision against Maya World with her tournament opponent, Persephone, on commentary. Though tonight's match is their first time colliding in AEW, Hazuki and Maya World have wrestled each other once on the indies in a match that Hazuki won.

What kind of impression will Hazuki leave on Persephone and AEW audiences before her tournament debut?

TayJay has rejoined the fold in AEW and they're hungry for gold. Tay Melo and Anna Jay are the first tag team ever formed in AEW's women's division and after scoring a strong win on AEW Dynamite, they're answering Divine Dominion's eliminator challenge on Collision.

If they can withstand five minutes with the champions, they'll earn a shot at the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships. How will they fare against the ever-dominant Megan Bayne and Lena Kross?

Trios titles on the line

"It's always a mistake in the wrestling business to make it personal ... And that's what you've done, Conglomeration."



EXCLUSIVE: @TheDonCallis Family sends a warning to The Conglomeration, ahead of their AEW World Trios Title Match on #AEWCollision THIS SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/R986H8Da5W — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2026

The Conglomeration had Konosuke Takeshita's back on Dynamite, and the Don Callis Family isn't very happy about that fact. Don Callis warned against The Conglomeration getting involved in his family's vendetta against Takeshita, and now Callis is sending Rocky Romero, Lance Archer, and Trent Beretra on a mission to reclaim the AEW World Trios Championships.

Will they succeed in bringing the trios titles back to the family, or will The Conglomeration manage to retain?

Also on Collision

The Dogs interrupted Cope & Cage's celebratory five-second pose on Dynamite with an attack. | All Elite Wrestling

The Dogs made a major statement on Dynamite when they hijacked Cope & Cage's celebratory five-second pose and pushed themselves to the front of the line for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. However, they'll first have to get through The Gunns, who defeated them in multi-man action on the night of Colten Gunn's return from injury. With crucial momentum on the line for both teams, which team will walk away with the victory?

ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty retained his title against Ace Austin at ROH Supercard of Honor, but he's still hungry for competition and will be in action tonight in Huntsville, AL.

Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

How to Watch AEW Collision:

Watch: TNT

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Collision Time:

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. CST

AEW Collision Location:

Location: Von Braun Center in Huntsville, AL

AEW Collision Card (Announced)

Hazuki vs. Maya World (Persephone on commentary)

The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, & Kyle O'Reilly) vs. Don Callis Family (Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta, & Lance Archer) for the AEW World Trios Championships

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Daniel Garcia for the AEW International Championship

Divine Dominion vs. TayJay in a 5-Minute AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match

The Infantry vs. Death Riders (Jon Moxley and PAC)

The Guns vs. The Dogs

Lee Moriarty in action