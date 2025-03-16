AEW Collision Results [3/15/25]: FTR Wins, Megan Bayne Takes Out Toni Storm Again
FTR were out to prove that they were the better tag team following their tainted loss to Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong two weeks ago. While that may not be an undisputed claim, Dax Hardwood and Cash Wheeler were the better team Saturday night on Collision.
With just seconds remaining from a time limit draw, FTR were able to hit a Shatter Machine on Roderick Strong and score the victory in the Collision main event. A great finish to a highly competitive match.
The finals for the International Eliminator Tournament are now set as both Ricochet and Mark Davis were able to advance and Megan Bayne continues to send a major message to the AEW Women's Division.
Here's everything you may have missed from Saturday night's episode of Collision in Las Vegas:
Full AEW Collision Match & Segment Results:
Tony Schiavone announces that there will be two special episodes of Collision next Saturday & Sunday following the NCAA tournament. Both nights of Slam Dunk Collision will get underway at 11 p.m. ET.
Ricochet defeated Katsuyori Shibata to advance in the International Championship Eliminator Tournament. Shibata took Ricochet down with a backbreaker, but he ducked a big kick and dove into the corner. Shibata then ran into a back elbow, which allowed Ricochet to hook a double leg takedown and roll up the wrestler for the three count. Ricochet put his feet on the rope at the last moment for extra leverage, which the ref did not see.
The Murder Machine and Mark Davis are shown backstage beating up several enhancement talents. Brian Cage looks into the camera and says there's no one better. Lance Archer drops an 'everybody dies.'
Timeless Toni Storm spoke to the AEW crowd after a busy day in Las Vegas. She said after hitting all the slots and making Wayne Newton scream Danke Schoen, she's ready to collide with Megan Bayne following her blindside attack on Wednesday. Toni said she can't wait to see what Bayne is capable of doing when she's staring Storm in the face.
Powerhouse Hobbs squashed Griff Garrison. The Frat House surrounded Hobbs after the match, but the Outrunners ran to the ring to help him clear the ring.
Lexy Nair interviewed Thunder Rosa backstage, who was in the middle of a fiery promo that targeted Megan Bayne and her lack of respect for the rest of the AEW Women's locker room. She would not get to finish, however, as Bayne jumped La Mera Mera mid-sentence. She delivered a big kick to Rosa's ribs, which left the former AEW Women's Champion writhing in pain.
Mark Davis defeated Mark Briscoe to advance in the International Championship Eliminator Tournament. Briscoe had Davis on the ropes, but the Murder Machines would get involved. Lance Archer distracted the ref, while Brian Cage shoved Briscoe off the top rope. Davis then hit the Coriolis Force for the win.
Murder Machines defeated enhancement talents in a 4-on-2 match. Cage and Archer were beating up their opponents before the match even started. The actual contest lasted mere seconds. Mark Briscoe came down to the ring for a bit of revenge and got an assist from Powerhouse Hobbs. All four men fought into the backstage area.
Swerve Strickland came out to to talk to the crowd. He gave Ricochet credit for a great fight at Revolution and said if he ever wanted to step to him again, he'd gladly slap his bald a-- head one more time.
Swerve turned his attention to Jon Moxley and Adam Copeland, who will face each other for the AEW World Title this Wednesday on Dynamite. He called Cope a legend, but said if ends up standing in the way of the future of AEW, he'll have no problem mowing him down. As he focused in on the reigning champion, Jon Moxley snuck into the ring and struck Swerve in the knee with a crowbar. Mox then stomped Strickland right in his busted eardrum before heading outside to issue a warning to Cope.
Thunder Rosa was checked on backstage but said she wasn't going to let any doctor stop her from competing tonight.
Hologram and Top Flight defeated Shane Taylor Promotions in a trios match. Dante Martin got the pin on Carlie Bravo after they hit a drop kick, German Suplex combo. The CRU were watching this match from the top of the stage. Meantime, backstage there was a stare down between Harleygram and the Beast Mortos.
Hologram and Komander challenged LFI to match next weekend on Slam Dunk Collision.
Megan Bayne defeated Thunder Rosa. La Mera Mera put up a valiant effort, but she just couldn't overcome the powerful Bayne with a damaged midsection. Megan hit Thunder with a Fate's Descent on the stage and then again in the ring to pick up the win.
Bayne wasn't done inflicting punishment as she locked Thunder in the Argentine backbreaker after the match, but Toni Storm came down to make the save. The AEW Women's Champion delivered a big head butt, but it didn't even phase Bayne. She picked Storm up and dropped her with a Fate's Descent. Kris Statlander come out to check on Thunder Rosa. Luther carried Toni to the back.
FTR defeated the Undisputed Kingdom. This was a spectacular back-and-forth contest that saw each team take each others best shots. In the end, FTR were able to isolate Roderick Strong and take him out with a Shatter Machine. Adam Cole and Daniel Garcia were on commentary for the match. Both men checked on their friends afterwards and shook hands in the ring ahead of their TNT Title match on Wednesday. FTR refused to shake Kyle and Roddy's hands.
