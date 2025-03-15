Ricochet Gives His Honest Opinion About His Time As WWE Speed Champion
Ricochet is absolutely thriving in All Elite Wrestling.
The former WWE Superstar has been on the creative run of his career ever since joining AEW last summer. He made the decision to leave WWE, hoping to rediscover his passion for professional wrestling. By all accounts he appears to have succeeded.
Toward the end of his WWE tenure, Ricochet was primarily used to help put over younger talent on television. Reigning Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker being a prime example. At the same time, he was chosen to help establish a new social media exclusive property and became the inaugural WWE Speed Champion.
Many fans found it insulting to take one of the best bell-to-bell performers in the world and shackle him with a three minute time limit. Those sentiments were publicly echoed by long-time rival Will Ospreay prior to Ricochet's arrival in AEW.
During a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez of Unlikely, Ricochet was asked about his time on WWE Speed and said the personally never he found the assignment to be offensive or insulting.
"You got to look at everything as an opportunity and if you don’t, then I think you’re already kind of defeated. You have to look at everything — especially, you know, they were putting something into this and I wanted to be a part of, again, building something. Building something and making it as big as possible. I like that feeling and so, again, any opportunity you get, you gotta strike and that’s kind of the way I see it and that’s with everything. Life, wrestling, everything.""- Ricochet on Unlikely
Ricochet would drop the WWE Speed Championship to Andrade shortly before his contract with the company expired, ending his reign at just 42 days.
Coming off an exhilarating match with Swerve Strickland at AEW Revolution, Ricochet will be back in action Saturday night on AEW Collision. He'll compete against Katsuyori Shibata in the opening round of the International Championship Eliminator Tournament.
The winner of that tournament will challenge Kenny Omega for the title at AEW Dynasty next month.
