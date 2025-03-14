Rey Fenix Debut Teased On WWE Smackdown
The saga of the Lucha Brothers and their contract situation appears to be reaching full resolution, as teased on WWE television Friday.
Penta made his WWE debut earlier this year following his AEW departure, but he did so without Rey Fenix at his side. Fenix was in the midst of a contract dispute with AEW, one that saw him sidelined from television dating back to July, though he reportedly got his release this month.
Fenix has long been expected to be WWE-bound, and that now certainly appears to be the case. WWE aired the following teaser on Smackdown Friday, hinting at another luchador making their debut.
MORE: Stone Cold Steve Austin Reveals Untold Regret Of WWE WrestleMania 38 Return
The vignette features a masked wrestler walking the ropes, all in an allusion to Fenix. Should Fenix debut on Smackdown, he would be separated for the time being from his brother Penta, who is a Raw Superstar.
AEW owner Tony Khan had locked Fenix down under contract despite not using him, as Fenix made his intentions to head to WWE clear through interviews. However, Khan noted publicly a change of philosophy in handling releases, and let go of several talents such as Miro and Malakai Black over the last month as they sat sidelined as well.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Stone Cold Steve Austin Reveals Why He Can't Give Heel Turn Advice To John Cena [Exclusive]
WWE SmackDown Preview (3/14/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
New Rumors On Jade Cargill's Reported Heat With WWE Locker Room
Hope Vista Finally Gives Definitive Answer To Johnny Gargano 'Rebel Heart' WWE Theme Song Rumors