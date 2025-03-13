AEW Reportedly On The Verge Of Consolidating Two Championships
For those who have been pounding the table over there being too many championships in AEW, there's a new report out that should make you smile.
The idea of AEW merging the International and Continental Championships at some point later this year has commonly been discussed throughout the wrestling media landscape, including on The Takedown on SI YouTube Channel, and those thoughts have only been amplified by Kenny Omega's victory over Konosuke Takeshita this past weekend at Revolution.
With Omega now the reigning International Champion, many fans and analysts are eyeing a potential unification match with Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that the company may be doing the same.
"AEW sources that Fightful has spoken to claim that the combination has been pitched dating back a number of months. To the point that many in the company had considered them firm creative plans," Ross Sapp said. "We’ve not heard specifically who would be carrying that torch, or if the titles would form something collectively or be carried together, or rebranded as a unified titles."
Ross Sapp had also not heard if Omega vs. Okada is specifically part of the unification plans for the International and Continental Championships, or if another match would be taking place.
AEW has launched an Eliminator Tournament to determine Omega's first challenger at AEW Dynasty next month. Orange Cassidy and a debuting Speedball Mike Bailey advanced to the second round of that tournament on Wednesday night's episode of Dynamite.
