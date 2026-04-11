AEW Collision Results, Highlights & Live Blog (4/11/26)

Tonight's episode of AEW Collision will help set the stage for tomorrow night's Dynasty pay-per-view with two huge title matches.

Despite only having one victory in AEW as a trio, The Dogs find themselves with a huge opportunity this evening on Collision, where they will challenge JetSpeed and Mistico for the AEW World Trios Titles.

This will be the third title defense for JetSpeed and Mistico, following successful defenses in both AEW and CMLL. Will the champions continue their winning ways heading into Dynasty? Or will the former New Japan faction firmly establish themselves as major threats in AEW's trios division? Tune in to find out.

The Dogs | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

In addition to the Trios Title match, Kazuchika Okada will also be in action, defending the International Championship against Myron Reed of The Rascalz. With Don Callis already promising Konosuke Takeshita a shot at Okada and the International Title at Double or Nothing, it seems that The Alpha will have a vested interest in this outcome.

Tomorrow night at Dynasty, Takeshita is being forced to team with Okada once again to take on the Young Bucks. But before we can get there, Matt and Nick Jackson will also be in action this evening, taking on El Clon and Hechicero of the Don Callis Family. Will this duo be able to soften up the Bucks for Okada and Takeshita tomorrow? We'll find out soon enough.

The Hurt Syndicate is back at full strength and will be in action together for the first time since Full Gear later on tonight on Collision. Will this begin another run at the Tag Titles for Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin? Or does The Hurt Syndicate have more grandiose plans for their future?

TONIGHT!



What part of tonight's pre-#AEWDynasty edition of Saturday Night #AEWCollision are you most excited to see?



Watch at 8/7c on @TNTDrama + @SportsOnMAX, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/TKIKmP0AxM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 11, 2026

The vacant TNT Championship will also be decided tomorrow night at Dynasty in a Casino Gauntlet match. Thus far, Tommaso Ciampa has qualified to enter the match at number one. Tonight, RUSH will take on Anthony Bowens for the coveted number two spot.

We'll also see AEW Women's World Champion Thekla in action tonight, teaming with Marina Shafir to take on The Brawling Birds. Will Jamie Hayter gain momentum heading into her title match with the Toxic Spider at Dynasty? Or will the champion cut into the challenger's confidence? Tonight should answer many questions.

AEW Collision results:

The Takedown on SI's live coverage of tonight's episode of AEW Collision kicks off at 8 PM ET.

AEW Collision card:

AEW World Trios Championship: JetSpeed and Mistico (c) vs. The Dogs

AEW International Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Myron Reed

Thekla and Marina Shafir vs. The Brawling Birds

Young Bucks vs. El Clon and Hechicero

For the #2 spot in the Casino Gauntlet: RUSH vs. Anthony Bowens