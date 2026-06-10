MJF Provides Injury Update Ahead of AEW Dynamite

AEW World Champion MJF has confirmed his knee injury, but how bad is it?

Last week's episode of Dynamite opened with MJF defending the AEW World Championship against RUSH. While Friedman emerged from the match victorious, reports quickly hit the internet that Friedman had suffered a hyperextended knee injury.

MJF was quickly pulled from his Beyond Wrestling date on Friday evening against Bobby Orlando and replaced by Andrade El Idolo. Despite that, reports stated that MJF planned to continue appearing on AEW programming moving forward as the company monitors his injury in the weeks ahead. Now, ahead of tomorrow's episode of AEW Dynamite, Friedman has broken his silence on the injury and how he's feeling heading into tomorrow's show.

MJF | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

MJF provides important update on his knee injury ahead of AEW Dynamite

AEW World Champion MJF took to his Instagram page to provide an update on his knee injury from his cold plunge tub ahead of tomorrow's episode of Dynamite, stating the following:

"Very recently I have hurt my left knee," MJF confirmed. "I hyperextended it in a match against RUSH, who is a bad person. I think we all agree on that. And honestly, this match happened on Wednesday. It is now, I believe, Tuesday? And my inflammation in my knee has drastically gone down.

"Obviously, there's still a sh-t ton of inflammation and pain, but being honest with myself, without this cold plunge, I do believe it would have took me a lot longer to start feeling like myself. And honestly, I think Nordic Wave is going to be a big part of ensuring that I don't have to take any time off, which is imperative for both my career and, frankly, the company of All Elite Wrestling, ratings, ticket sales, pay-per-view buys, you name it. You're welcome."

Who will face MJF at AEW Forbidden Door?

With AEW Forbidden Door set to take place in less than three weeks, it will be interesting to see what the company decides to do with MJF on Dynamite over the next couple of weeks, when it's very clear he won't be competing.

While Mark Briscoe has been pushing for a match with Friedman for the AEW World Championship, a match like that at a pay-per-view like Forbidden Door doesn't make a whole lot of sense.

If we are looking at MJF's past and the other companies involved in this month's pay-per-view, CMLL's Mistico would likely make the most sense to be Friedman's opponent at Forbidden Door.

MJF | All Elite Wrestling - Lee South

Will that be the match? Or does AEW have other plans for Friedman later this month?

Wednesday night's Summer Blockbuster edition of AEW Dynamite will take place in Cincinnati, Ohio. Perhaps we'll get a better idea of what the future holds for MJF when the show goes live on TBS and HBO Max.