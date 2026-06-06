AEW Collision Preview (6/6/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

The Owen Hart Women's Tournament is the star of the show tonight on AEW Collision.

CMLL World Women's Champion Persephone will take on STARDOM standout and former CMLL-Japan Women's Champion, Hazuki in the quarterfinal round of the tournament. Last week, Hazuki made her impressive AEW in-ring debut against Maya World while Persephone watched from the commentary desk.

Persephone and Hazuki crossed paths at last year's CMLL International Women's Grand Prix, but tonight's match will be the first singles match between the two women. With an opportunity to challenge for the AEW Women's World Championship at Wembley Stadium on the line, who will advance?

Mercedes Moné will await the winner in the tournament semifinals after making her surprise return on AEW Dynamite as the tournament's wild card, defeating Alex Windsor to move on to the next round.

After a nail-biter of a Semifinal match, @WillOspreay is headed to the #OwenCup Finals! See who joins him at #ForbiddenDoor on #AEWDynamite, THIS WEDNESDAY!



There are two more Quarterfinal matches both this Wednesday on #AEWDynamite as well as #AEWCollision, TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/Bf9T657LWx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 5, 2026

Both Hazuki and Persephone are very well acquainted with the defending Owen Hart Women's Tournament winner. Hazuki unsuccessfully challenged Moné for the NJPW Strong Women's Championship at NJPW Strong Style Evolved 2024 in a critically acclaimed bout.

Persephone defeated Moné to win the CMLL World Women's Championship earlier this year in Arena Mexico after coming up short on a prior occasion.

On the other side of the bracket, Athena has already qualified for the semifinals. She'll meet the winner of Skye Blue vs. Sareee, which is set for next Wednesday on AEW Dynamite Summer Blockbuster. The Owen Hart Women's Tournament final will take place at AEW X NJPW X CMLL X STARDOM Forbidden Door on Sunday, June 28, 2026.

Women's tag gold on the line

All Elite Wrestling

Last week on AEW Collision, TayJay became the first team to survive Divine Dominion's 5-minute eliminator challenge. As a result, Tay Melo and Anna Jay have earned a tag title shot that they'll cash in tonight.

TayJay has referred to themselves many times as AEW's first women's tag team, but tonight they'll be confronted by the current leaders of the women's tag division. Megan Bayne and Lena Kross' reign of dominance has shown no signs of slowing down. Will TayJay force an upset?

Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

How to Watch AEW Collision:

Watch: TNT

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Collision Time:

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. CST

AEW Collision Location:

Location: Covelli Centre in Youngstown, OH

AEW Collision Card (Announced)

Owen Hart Women's Tournament Quarterfinal: Hazuki vs. Persephone

AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship: Divine Dominion vs. TayJay