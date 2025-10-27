AEW Drops New TV Commercial With Special Tagline
For over a year, AEW has branded itself as "where the best wrestle." Moving forward, Tony Khan and the company have shifted the message a bit.
Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricochet, Orange Cassidy, and Thekla are all featured in a brand new television commercial that has an ESPN "This is Sportscenter" vibe to it. The spot also has a similar tone to the infamous WWE commercial that aired during the Super Bowl in the Attitude Era.
The commercial itself is fresh, but it also featured a brand new tagline for the company. Still about the wrestlers, but also a slight shot at the WWE competition.
AEW introduces brand new tagline
"Where Wrestlers Work" is the new line that ends the commercial in big, bright, block letters.
AEW wasn't wrong when it branded itself "where the best wrestle." Since its inception, AEW has featured a cast of characters that have been some of the best in-ring wrestlers in the world.
The company started with Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes, and Adam Page. All four men were known for their in-ring prowess during stops at various indies and in New Japan Pro Wrestling.
It also built up a strong women's division that featured a number of Joshi wrestlers like Riho, Hikaru Shida, and others.
Watch the commercial below:
AEW roster an embarrassment of riches
Today, AEW still has a who's who of top talent. In addition to Omega and The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland have been notable performers that now work for the company.
The women's division has upgraded significantly over the years. Mercedes Mone — formerly Sasha Banks in WWE — Toni Storm, Jaime Hayter, and others have joined on and made for appointment television on AEW Dynamite each week.
AEW is currently building toward its next PPV event, Full Gear. The only announced match for Full Gear at this time is an AEW Women's World Championship match between Kris Statlander and Mercedes Mone.
At WrestleDream, Mone challenged Statlander to the match after Statlander interrupted her TBS Championship victory celebration in the ring. On last week's AEW Dynamite, Statlander accepted the challenge and the match was made official.
AEW Full Gear airs live on PPV on Saturday, November 22, from inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Full Gear has been a pillar AEW PPV event since the company began in 2019.
