AEW Dynamite Preview (12/10/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

The world is cold, better bundle up! The opening line of Eddie Kingston's theme song will come to life at Dynamite Winter is Coming.

Eddie Kingston will challenge Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship after trading harsh words in the weeks following The Opps screwing Hangman Adam Page out of the world title at Full Gear.

Last week on Dynamite, Kingston urged Joe to bring the intensity and integrity he carried as ROH World Champion in the 2000's to their fight tonight in Atlanta, Georgia.

With some members of The Opps preoccupied with matches of their own tonight, can Samoa Joe complete his first successful defense of the AEW World Championship without the help of his teammates?

Also, Hook is notably not announced for Winter Is Coming. While he's pledged his allegiance to The Opps once again, he still has unfinished business with Eddie Kingston from their time as a tag team. Will he make his presence known at some point in Joe and Kingston's clash?

Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming from the Gateway Center Arena:

Bitter rivals become unlikely allies

#AEWDynamite Winter Is Coming

8pm ET/7pm CT

Wednesday 12/10



Tornado Tag Match

Hangman Page/@SwerveConfident vs @TrueWillieHobbs/@K_Shibata2022



Hell has frozen over! Hangman + Swerve team up for 1 night only to exact some revenge against Hobbs + Shibata, LIVE THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/6Yz2tfpXb2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 9, 2025

Arguably AEW's most storied rivalry makes history tonight as Hangman Adam Page and Swerve Strickland find themselves on the same side for the very first time.

Since Full Gear, both men have called a silent truce due to their shared bad blood with Samoa Joe and The Opps. Tonight, Page and Strickland will team up for one night only to take on two-thirds of the AEW World Trios Champions, Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata, in a tornado tag team match.

Can the unholy alliance put aside their differences long enough to neutralize their common enemies, or will Hobbs and Shibata capitalize on their opponents' tumultuous past to get the better of them once again?

The inaugural AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions will be crowned

All Elite Wrestling

After months of tournament action, the inaugural AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions will be crowned tonight when Babes of Wrath battle the team of Timeless Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa. Both teams have defeated AEW's best to make it to this point and stand as the other team's final hurdle to making history in Atlanta.

On Collision, both teams sat down with Tony Schiavone to discuss the genuine bonds they've formed with their tag team partner and reaffirm that they have the utmost respect for their opponents, but the priority at Winter Is Coming is winning at all costs.

Will Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron hold the new tag titles by the end of the night, or will the names Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa be engraved in the history books forever?

Week 3 of the Continental Classic begins

All Elite Wrestling

Jungle Jack Perry makes his Continental Classic debut tonight after being announced as Darby Allin's replacement in the Gold League. Allin was injured in his loss to Kevin Knight on opening night of the tournament and was forced to withdraw from the Continental Classic. Perry looks to make up for lost time and put his first 3 points on the board, but it won't be easy.

He'll be up against the reigning Continental Champion, Kazuchika Okada, and it's going to be a personal encounter after Perry helped thwart an attack from the Don Callis Family on the Young Bucks last week. Okada has 3 points already and looks to prove once again why he is considered the greatest tournament wrestler of all-time.

In more Continental Classic action, Kyle Fletcher looks to bounce back from his loss to Kevin Knight last week by defeating Knight's JetSpeed tag team partner, Speedball Mike Bailey. Bailey has yet to secure his first win of the tournament, but Kyle Fletcher currently leads the Gold League with 6 points. Who will come out on top at Winter Is Coming?

How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:

TV: TBS

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Dynamite Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST

AEW Dynamite Location:

Venue: Gateway Center Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):

Samoa Joe vs. Eddie Kingston for the AEW World Championship

Babes of Wrath (Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron) vs. Timeless Love Bombs (Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa) in the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Tournament Final

Hangman Adam Page & Swerve Strickland vs. Katsuyori Shibata & Powerhouse Hobbs in a Tornado Tag Match

Kyle Fletcher [6] vs. Speedball Bailey [0] in a Continental Classic Gold League Match

Kazuchika Okada [3] vs. "Jungle" Jack Perry [0] in a Continental Classic Gold League Match

