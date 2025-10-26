Asuka Issues Response To Goldberg Rant About Undefeated Streak
Asuka isn't phased by Goldberg.
The current WWE star issued a public response to the WWE Hall of Famer on social media on Saturday morning. If you were looking for insults and disrespect, keep looking. Asuka left all of that out.
Earlier in the week, Goldberg made news when he shaded Asuka — calling her "some girl" — when addressing the fact that she beat his undefeated streak.
“Some girl at WWE," Goldberg said on Real Talk With Mike Burke. "They did it on purpose. I have nothing against the girl, by any means, but yeah. I was part of WCW when we were kicking their ass in the Monday Night Wars ... Now, one side dissolves and the other one consumes everything, so they can treat everyone and everything the way they want."
In a post Saturday morning on X, Asuka addressed those comments and simply said that she's not bothered by them.
"Goldberg’s comments about me are all over the news right now. But honestly, I’m not bothered by it at all. What he said came from his own perspective and that’s fine. So, there’s really no need to make such a big deal out of it."- Asuka
Asuka took her response even deeper than that. She said that she isn't worried about championships and accolades, but that she's focused on changing her industry for the better.
"What really matters is opening a new era. Creating the moment that separates Before Asuka and After Asuka. Having the power to change an era. That’s where true value and beauty exist."- Asuka
Goldberg rattled off 173 wins before taking a loss during the Attitude Era. Asuka broke that record and was unbeaten for over two years. Eventually, she lost to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans.
Asuka is a new face of WWE Raw
Asuka was out of action for much of the last year and a half because of injury. She's back regularly on television now and has found herself as one of the faces of WWE Raw.
Asuka is feuding with Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley at the moment. She turned her back on Sky and demolished her in the ring, which led to a tag team match that pitted Asuka and Kairi Sane against Sky and Ripley. Sky and Ripley were victorious.
This week on Raw, Asuka and Kairi Sane made it known that they were gunning for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Asuka and Sane as the Kabuki Warriors have teamed against some of the most memorable talent in WWE history. There is no set date for a championship match at this time.
