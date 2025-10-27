Vince Russo Set For Return To Pro Wrestling
Vince Russo is back.
No, WWE and AEW isn't looking to add his services, but independent wrestling promotion JCW — Juggalo Championship Wrestling is. Russo surprised the wrestling world at the most recent taping of JCW's flagship show, Lunacy.
The company issued a press release on Russo's involvement with the company on Monday morning:
"Known for his controversial and era-defining work in WWE, WCW, and TNA, Russo appeared during the taping in a segment that immediately has the wrestling world buzzing. His involvement marks a new chapter for JCW, which has been gaining momentum with its weekly Lunacy series, which airs new episodes every Thursday on YouTube."- JCW
"I'm back," Russo said of his return to pro wrestling. "If you thought JCW was wild and unpredictable before, you haven't see anything yet."
The Lunacy episode that features Russo is scheduled to air on Thanksgiving Day, November 27.
Vince Russo has a complex history in pro wrestling
Vince Russo's history in the pro wrestling business is complex. Russo got his start with WWE, writing for WWE magazine, and worked his way up to a lead writing position next to Vince McMahon during the popular Attitude Era.
Russo looked to parlay that success into a leadership role and did so with WCW. When Eric Bischoff was fired from the company in 1999, Russo came in and ran the creative for WCW Nitro and WCW Thunder.
Russo made some catastrophic mistakes during his time in WCW, though, including making himself WCW World Champion, crowning David Arquette as WCW World Champion, reforming the NWO in 2000, and turning Goldberg heel.
Most notably, Russo architected the controversial finish to the Jeff Jarrett vs. Hulk Hogan WCW World Championship match at Bash at The Beach in 2000. Because Hogan refused to lose the match, Russo instructed Jarrett to simply lie down in the ring and get pinned rather than go through with the match. Hogan pinned Jarrett and retained his title, but was then fired from the company.
After WCW, Russo had a run working creative in TNA. He joined TNA in 2002 as a writer and on-screen character. During that run, he managed AJ Styles and also feuded with Jarrett.
Russo returned to WCW in 2006 as a writer before leaving in 2012. Currently, Russo is a podcast host and last worked in the wrestling industry as a script consultant for Aro Lucha in 2018.
