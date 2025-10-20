Brand New WWE Shop John Cena T-Shirt Trolls Internet Wrestling Fans
John Cena has four more appearances left in his retirement tour in WWE.
Cena has spent 2025 on a goodbye tour that has seen him main event WrestleMania and win the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes, but lose it back to him later at SummerSlam.
Since SummerSlam, Cena has taken on all challengers, including Logan Paul, Sami Zayn, Brock Lesnar, and AJ Styles. Cena's retirement from WWE has been a focus of the business on multiple levels. WWE has pushed ticket sales wiith Cena at the forefront all around the world. Plus, the company has generated city-specific merchandise for various stops he's made along the way.
A new Cena shirt has been released by WWE and while it's a callback to WWE fan history with Cena, it also trolls fans in the internet wrestling community.
The shirt reads, "If Cena wins, we complain online." The concept is an ode to the days of WWE fans swimming against the John Cena current that WWE was riding early in his run as a top company star. The shirt is a direct play off of a fan poster from ECW One Night Stand in 2006.
At that event, Cena defended his world championship against ECW favorite, Rob Van Dam. The poster in the crowd read, "If Cena wins, we riot." The sign and the clips of Cena being booed out of the ECW Arena that night still play regularly on WWE promotional videos.
John Cena has four more appearances left in WWE
2025 is the last active year in John Cena's in-ring career. Last week, Cena pushed back against rumors that he may extend his stay in the company.
The final John Cena match is being promoted for a December 13 edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in Washington, DC. Cena does not yet have an opponent for that show.
Potential Cena opponents for that night include former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther, a rematch with Brock Lesnar, or even a past opponent like The Miz.
Most recently, Cena defeated AJ Styles at Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia. Prior to that, he lost a match to Brock Lesnar at the first-ever WWE Wrestlepalooza event on ESPN. This year, Cena has wrestled Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Randy Orton, R-Truth, and others throughout his final run with the company.
Cena won the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. In doing so, he was the first person ever to hold the world championship 17 times.
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More
An Updated Timeline For Jacob Fatu's Return After Backstage Attack On WWE SmackDown
WWE Raw On Netflix Preview (10/20/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
The Latest On Whether WWE Plans To Use AI-Generated Storylines