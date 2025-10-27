WWE Raw On Netflix Preview (10/27/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
WWE Monday Night Raw has one final stop ahead of the next Saturday Night's Main Event special this weekend, where it is a guaranteed that a new World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned.
CM Punk and Jey Uso have earned the right to face each other for the title that Seth Rollins was forced to vacate due to injury, much to the chagrin of Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman.
The self-proclaimed 'Best in the World' and Main Event Jey Uso will be in Anaheim tonight and they will meet face-to-face ahead of their clash for the World Title this coming Saturday night.
Dominik Mysterio has successfully defended his Men's Intercontinental Champion on numerous occasions these past few weeks, albeit underhandedly. Two of the men he's screwed of the most, Rusev and Penta, will now face each other in a No. 1 Contender's Match tonight on Netflix.
Bayley and Lyra Valkyria were able to defeat Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez in a tag team bout two weeks ago, and now the Role Model has cooked up some major plans for both herself and Lyra.
She posted a video to social media this past Friday inviting Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss to come to Raw, and the Women's Tag Team Champions have decided to make some travel plans to Southern California.
WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella will be in action tonight as well. The former WWE Divas Champion made her return to Raw last week to help out Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer in her fight with The Judgment Day. Now, she'll be going one-on-one with Roxanne Perez.
LA Knight, Rhea Ripley and Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch are also being advertised for the show. Here's everything we currently know about tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw in Anaheim. Check back for updates as more matches and segments get announced throughout the day.
Men's Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender's Match
Rusev and Penta have been chasing the Men's Intercontinental Championship for weeks now, but Dominik Mysterio has been able to lie, cheat and steal multiple victories from both men to keep that belt in Judgment Day's collection. The pursuits of Rusev and Penta have now put them on a collision course with each other as Raw GM Adam Pearce is giving them one more opportunity to earn another shot at Dirty Dom.
WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match
Bayley made the challenge via social media and the Women's Tag Team Champions accepted it Friday Night on SmackDown. While Raw GM Adam Pearce has yet to make it official, both Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair have said they will be in Anaheim tonight and they are more than ready to go up against the Role Model and Lyra Valkyria. Even though it certainly appears that no one clued in Valkyria on what was going on before it was too late.
Nikki Bella vs. Roxanne Perez
Nikki Bella made her return to Raw last week and provided a major assist to the Women's World Champion. Moments after Stephanie Vaquer defeated Roxanne Perez, La Primera found herself on the wrong end of a 2-on-1 assault. That was until the WWE Hall of Famer rushed down to the ring to even the odds. They say no good deed goes unpunished and Bella's gesture has now set up tonight's match-up between herself and The Prodigy.
How to Watch WWE Raw:
Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to WWE Raw
WWE Raw Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
WWE Raw Location:
Location: Honda Center, Anaheim, California
WWE Raw Card:
CM Punk and Jey Uso meet face-to-face
Rusev vs. Penta to determine the No. 1 Contender for the Men's Intercontinental Championship
Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria for WWE Women's Tag Team Championship
Nikki Bella vs. Roxanne Perez
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More
WWE Drops Cryptic Return Teaser — Here's 3 Possibilities For Who It Might Be
Asuka Issues Response To Goldberg Rant About Undefeated Streak
WWE Superstar Reportedly Training For New Behind The Scenes Role
NXT Halloween Havoc Results: Ricky Saints Retains, Three New Champions Crowned