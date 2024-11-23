AEW Full Gear 2024 Live Results, Updates, Highlights & More
The stars of All Elite Wrestling come out for the second to last pay-per-view event of 2024 as they present Full Gear from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.
Full Gear is headlined by four-time AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley putting the gold on the line for the first time since winning it back at WrestleDream over Bryan Danielson, when he takes on No. 1 contender Orange Cassidy.
Moxley and Cassidy have wrestled twice on pay-per-view. Moxley won the first match in the headliner at AEW All Out 2023 to win the International belt. The rematch occurred two months later at the 2023 Full Gear with Cassidy reclaming the International strap back around his waist.
AEW Full Gear also features Mercedes Mone defending the TBS Women's Title against Kris Statlander, Bobby Lashley making his AEW PP debut against Swerve Strickland, Konosuke Takashita putting the International title at stake versus Ricochet, MJF taking on Roderick Strong.
More often than not, AEW delivers on pay-per-view and Full Gear should be no different.
The Takedown On SI will have live coverage of AEW Full Gear starting at 7 p.m. ET.