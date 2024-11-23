AEW Full Gear 2024: Start Time, Date, How To Watch, Match Card & More
Today is the day as the sixth AEW Full Gear commences from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. And for the fourth time in the history, Jon Moxley is in the main event as he puts the AEW World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Orange Cassidy.
Things heated up between the two started on October 12 when Moxley thrashed Bryan Danielson at AEW WrestleDream to become the first person to be four-time heavyweight champion. Danielson was getting severely beaten down by Moxley's Death Riders. One of the people who attempted to save Danielson was Cassidy but to no avail.
While The Death Riders have destroyed the AEW roster one by one, Cassidy has been the constant in standing up to the four and defending All Wrestling. Things heated up Wednesday's edition of AEW Dynamite as Cassidy pinned Death Rider member and one-third of the Trios champions, Wheeler Yuta. As soon as Cassidy scored the pinfall, the stable came out and trounced the heavyweight title challenger down yet again. This time, they taped his hands in his pockets and beat on him as the show came to a close.
Moxley and Cassidy have wrestled twice on pay-per-view. Moxley won the first match in the headliner at AEW All Out 2023 to win the International belt. The rematch occurred two months later at the 2023 Full Gear with Cassidy reclaming the International strap back around his waist.
Also on the show, Mercedes Mone defends the TBS Women's Title against Kris Statlander, Bobby Lashley makes his AEW wrestling debut against Swerve Strickland, Konosuke Takashita puts the International title at stake versus Ricochet, MJF takes on Roderick Strong and much more.
Typically, AEW delivers on pay-per-view and Full Gear should be no different.
Here is everything you need to know about AEW Full Gear 2024.
How to Watch AEW Full Gear 2024 Tonight
North America: TrillerTV, PPV.com, YouTube, Local Cable and Satelitte PPV Providers Everywhere but North America: TrillerTV, YouTube, PPV.com, Main Event, Sky
AEW Full Gear 2024 Start Time
Date: Saturday, November 23 Time: 8 p.m.ET / 5 p.m. PT
AEW Full Gear begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The card is expected to last around four hours. Zero Hour begins at 6:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. PT.
Where is AEW Full Gear 2024?
AEW Full Gear takes place at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.