AEW Full Gear 2024: Kyle Fletcher Defeats Will Ospreay In Major Upset
Kyle Fletcher calls himself the "Proto-Star," but after AEW Full Gear 2024, he'll just go by "star."
In what amounts to a major upset, Fletcher defeated former AEW International Champion, Will Ospreay at Full Gear. He got the win after a pair of vicious moves that targeted Ospreay's neck and did so without the help of his Don Callis Family faction.
The first vicious move was a piledriver from the ring apron onto the steel steps. Ospreay folded up like an accordion and landed on the floor after receiving the move, but Fletcher tossed him back into the ring because he wanted to pin his former friend. Ospreay kicked out of that pin and the match continued.
Soon after, Ospreay and Fletcher were both perched on the top rope. This allowed for Fletcher to lift Ospreay into the air and drop him head first onto the ring turnbuckle with a Brainbuster. After this move, Fletcher made the cover and got the victory.
Kyle Fletcher helped Konosuke Takeshita defeat Ospreay at AEW WrestleDream to win the AEW International Championship. Fletcher explained that he was tired of living in Ospreay's shadow and was tired of being called "a future Will Ospreay."
Ospreay was on the shelf for weeks before making his return and confronting Fletcher. Ospreay told the world of the personal relationship he had with Fletcher, which made their rivalry more intense and more dramatic.
