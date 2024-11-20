Wrestling On FanNation

AEW Full Gear Predictions: Can Orange Cassidy Upset Jon Moxley Again and Become AEW World Champion?

Orange Cassidy is looking for his second straight win over Jon Moxley at Full Gear after successfully defending the AEW International Championship against Mox at last year's PPV.

Rick Ucchino

Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy
Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy / All Elite Wrestling

Same opponents, all new stakes.

Jon Moxley and Orange Cassidy will headline Saturday's Full Gear PPV, one year after they battled over the AEW International Championship on this very same show. Cassidy got the best of Mox on that night, but the leader of the Death Riders is on a completely different level and it's the ultimate prize in AEW that's on the line. Perhaps even the control of AEW itself.

Can Orange Cassidy pull off another upset and stop Moxley's takeover of the company dead in it's tracks? Can Kris Statlander regain the Championship she lost at Full Gear last year when she challenges the undefeated Mercedes Moné? Will Saturday finally be Daniel Garcia's night to win singles gold in AEW?

The Takedown on SI team of Rick Ucchino, Adam Barnard and Zack Heydorn tried to answer all those questions and more. Here are your AEW Full Gear Predictions:

Zero Hour: Big Boom! AJ vs. QT Marshall

Full Gear
Big Boom! vs. QT Marshall / All Elite Wrestling

It's been over a year since QT Marshall has wrestled on AEW TV but the veteran is being brought off the bench for a major cross promotional match up against Big Boom! AJ of the Costco Guys. Marshall is a professional who has very likely been given two tasks this Saturday on Full Gear Zero Hour. Help Big Boom! look good and put him over at the end.

Predictions:

- Rick Ucchino: Big Boom! AJ

- Adam Barnard: Big Boom! AJ

- Zack Heydorn: Big Boom! AJ

Swerve Strickland vs. Bobby Lashley

Full Gear
Swerve Strickland vs. Bobby Lashley / All Elite Wrestling

Bobby Lashley going over a former AEW World Champion in his debut match would send a major message that the Hurt Syndicate is in All Elite Wrestling to do more than just make money. Could the booking of this match really be that simple?

Adam and Zack believe that to be the case, but Rick is not ruling out the possibility of Swerve pulling out the victory. He's one of Tony Khan's top guys and a win over Lashley would help establish that he's still very high in the AEW pecking order. Swerve steals one, but a post match attack has the Hurt Syndicate standing tall.

Predictions:

- Rick Ucchino: Swerve Strickland

- Adam Barnard: Bobby Lashley

- Zack Heydorn: Bobby Lashley

Hangman Adam Page vs. Switchblade Jay White

Full Gear
Hangman Adam Page vs. Jay White / All Elite Wrestling

Hangman Adam Page was riding a wave of momentum into his match with Jay White at AEW WrestleDream and that led to everyone on The Takedown taking Page to come out on top. He did not. Now the guys are unsure what happens in the rematch this Saturday. Ultimately, Rick and Zack believe that this is the second of three PPV matches between both men. Switchblade picks up the win at Full Gear, leaving Hangman Page seething mad and desperate for another shot at Jay White.

Predictions:

- Rick Ucchino: Jay White

- Adam Barnard: Hangman Adam Page

- Zack Heydorn: Jay White

MJF vs. Roderick Strong

Full Gear
MJF vs. Roderick Strong / All Elite Wrestling

All of us at The Takedown are at least mildly surprised that Adam Cole is not on this card, but clearly Tony Khan is slow playing his eventual showdown with MJF. Given the role that the Undisputed Kingdom played in the brochacho saga last year, it makes sense to give Roderick Strong the preliminary bout against the former AEW World Champion. In the end though, we all expect Max to leave Newark as the victor.

Predictions:

- Rick Ucchino: MJF

- Adam Barnard: MJF

- Zack Heydorn: MJF

Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

Full Gear
Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher / All Elite Wrestling

Will Ospreay is out for revenge against his former friend and tag team partner after Kyle Fletcher cost him the International Championship at WrestleDream. This is guaranteed to be a deeply personal match up against two of the best in-ring performers that AEW has to offer. As if Fletcher wasn't a tough enougn challenge already, you just know that Ospreay is going to have to watch out for the rest of the Don Callis family.

Who wins? Our panel is split on who gets their arm raised, but the fans are going to be the real winners here. Good luck to whomever has to follow this one.

Predictions:

- Rick Ucchino: Kyle Fletcher

- Adam Barnard: Kyle Fletcher

- Zack Heydorn: Will Ospreay

AEW World Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way Match

Full Gear
AEW World Tag Team Title Fatal 4-Way Match / All Elite Wrestling

Private Party are set on being fighting Champions. They've called on any and all challengers to step up to the plate and that's landed them in this Fatal 4-Way Match. The Acclaimed are a team to watch given everything that's been going on behind the scenes with the Hurt Syndicate, but would Tony Khan really follow up on Private Party's big win over the Young Bucks by having them lose in their first defense? We don't think so and neither should you.

Predictions:

- Rick Ucchino: Private Party

- Adam Barnard: Private Party

- Zack Heydorn: Private Party

Jack Perry defends his TNT Championship against Daniel Garcia

Full Gear
Jack Perry vs. Daniel Garcia / All Elite Wrestling

Tony Khan had nothing but great things to say about Daniel Garcia after he re-signed with AEW last month. He was ecstatic to hang on to one of pro wrestling's future main event stars, and now it's time to set him on that path. Given Khan's monetary investment in Garcia and the current state of the heel heavy AEW Championship scene, it's time for a young babyface to get his opportunity to run with the TNT Title.

Predictions:

- Rick Ucchino: AND NEW... Daniel Garcia

- Adam Barnard: Jack Perry

- Zack Heydorn: AND NEW... Daniel Garcia

Mercedes Moné defends her TBS Championship against Kris Statlander

Full Gear
Mercedes Moné vs. Kris Statlander / All Elite Wrestling

Kris Statlander is looking to right a wrong from last year's Full Gear PPV when she lost her TBS Championship to Julia Hart in a triple threat match with Skye Blue. She has a huge mountain to climb as she faces off against Mercedes Moné. The CEO is undefeated since stepping foot in AEW and Adam Barnard is bold enough to predict that comes to an end on Saturday. Rick and Zack both believe Moné retains, but Adam is betting that Statlander takes back her title, which would free up Mercedes to - eventually - challenge for the AEW Women's Championship.

Predictions:

- Rick Ucchino: Mercedes Moné

- Adam Barnard: AND NEW... Kris Statlander

- Zack Heydorn: Mercedes Moné

Jon Moxley defends the AEW World Championship against Orange Cassidy

Full Gear
Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy / All Elite Wrestling

It was at this very same PPV last year that Orange Cassidy pulled off one of the biggest wins of his professional wrestling career when he beat Jon Moxley to retain his AEW International Championship. Fast forward to Saturday and Cassidy will not only be battling for the AEW World Title, but also an opportunity to throw a massive wrench into the Death Riders' takeover plans. Our panel is in agreeance, however, that Orange is just the first in a potentially long line of challengers for Jon Moxley.

Predictions:

- Rick Ucchino: Jon Moxley

- Adam Barnard: Jon Moxley

- Zack Heydorn: Jon Moxley

For more in depth analysis on our selections, check out the AEW Full Gear predictions video over on The Takedown on SI YouTube Channel and make sure to hit the subscribe button!

Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

