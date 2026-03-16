Adam Copeland and Christian Cage Make their AEW Return at Revolution

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage are back in All Elite Wrestling!

The multi-time World Tag Team Champions have been off of television ever since the fallout of All Out this past August. Cope's wife, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, made her AEW debut on that show and offered a huge assist that allowed Cope and Christian to defeat FTR.

After the match was over, however, Dax and Cash took out Beth with their signature spike piledriver. Fans later saw Cope inform Christian backstage that he had to leave and he didn't know if he would be back.

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage are launching their revenge tour

Sunday night at AEW Revolution, Adam Copeland did indeed make his return to the company and did so in a major way. Cope and Christian both emerged after FTR retained their AEW World Tag Team Championship over The Young Bucks in the opening bout of the main card.

Cope made his entrance first, which provided enough of a distraction for Christian to sneak into the ring through the crowd. He sprayed what appeared to be mace in Cash Wheeler's eyes before hitting Dax with the Killswitch. Cope then hit the ring to take out Cash for good with a spear.

Poor Stokely Hathaway was then left all by himself with both Cope and Christian, and he also fell victim to a Killswitch. This attack was just the first strike on their revenge tour, as Cope soon held up one of the AEW World Tag Team Title belts and promised that he and Christian were back to win the gold.

.@RatedRCope + @Christian4Peeps have their eyes on the AEW World Tag Team Championship!



Watch #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/JiQAyiCcKw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2026

Cope and Christian may be getting the headline here, but both FTR and The Young Bucks deserve a huge tip of the cap. Dax and Cash retained their tag titles in a bloody and brutal battle between the two most accomplished tandems in All Elite Wrestling history.

FTR appeared to have retained their titles on multiple occasions throughout the match, but the Bucks just kept fighting. Dax and Cash hit Nick Jackson with a thunderous Shatter Machine, but he somehow kicked out at two. They immediately followed up with a spike piledriver, but he was able to get his foot on the bottom rope before the referee could count to three.

All Elite Wrestling

Matt was able to get back in the ring to help begin the comeback attempt, and they scored a close two-count with a spike piledriver of their own on Cash. But even with their families watching from the front row, The Bucks just could not get the job done. FTR soon connected with an Avalanche Shatter Machine on Nick to finally retain the titles in an early match of the night candidate.

It never gets easier when you're the top guys, however, and next up for Dax and Cash appears to be another showdown with Adam Copeland and Christian Cage.