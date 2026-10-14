AEW Dynamite/Collision Preview (10/14/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

AEW WrestleDream is only days away, and tonight's special 3-hour edition of AEW Dynamite/Collision is the final stop before Saturday's PPV.

United Empire's AEW World Champion Will Ospreay and National Champion Andrade El Idolo will team up to take on their respective WrestleDream title challengers, Samoa Joe and Tommaso Ciampa, in preview tag action in Cleveland.

Andrade will defend the National Championship against Ciampa one-on-one on Saturday, while Will Ospreay is set to fend off seven other competitors in a Clockwork Carnage match for the AEW World Championship, including Samoa Joe and "Speedball" Mike Bailey.

Clockwork Carnage qualifiers

Five qualifying matches will take place tonight in Cleveland to determine the remaining participants in the Clockwork Carnage match.

After falling short to Will Ospreay at AEW Grand Slam France last week, Kazuchika Okada will face The Rascalz' Myron Reed to defend the International Championship and hopefully qualify for another world title opportunity via Clockwork Carnage.

TNT Champion Darby Allin will put his title on the line in his own qualifying match against CMLL World Heavyweight Champion Hechicero as Allin seeks to regain the AEW World Championship he lost in May. After falling short to Will Ospreay at AEW Grand Slam France last week, Kazuchika Okada will face The Rascalz' Myron Reed to defend the International Championship and hopefully qualify for another world title opportunity via Clockwork Carnage.

All Elite Wrestling

The remaining qualifiers are all non-title bouts. For the first time, Adam Copeland will take on Josh Alexander. Konosuke Takeshita will collide with his former Don Callis Family teammate, Brian Cage. Ricochet versus Ace Austin will decide who fills the final slot. Which five men will win their qualifiers and punch their ticket to WrestleDream?

Also on Dynamite/Collision

Before current champion Mercedes Moné and former champion Thekla clash for the AEW Women's World Championship at WrestleDream, they'll get a chance to lock horns in the ring tonight in trios action. Moné will join forces with Divine Dominion once again against the Triangle of Madness. Thekla attacked the CEO in Paris following Moné's successful first title defense. Will tonight be the first step towards getting even?

Jon Moxley is set to defend the Continental Championship against Mark Davis at WrestleDream, but before that, the two brawlers will get a preview tonight of what to expect when the Death Riders (Moxley, Gabe Kidd, and Daniel Garcia) take on the Don Callis Family (Davis, Jake Doyle, and Wardlow).

With less than a week left before WrestleDream, what message will Jon Moxley and Mark Davis send to each other before their title match?

Dani Luna will make her AEW TV debut on Dynamite/Collision following the announcement of her AEW signing at AEW All Out, when she answered Persephone's TBS Championship open challenge. Luna lost at All Out due to interference from Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., and tonight she'll team up with Hyan, who has also been personally affected by Persephone and Baker's unholy alliance.

Which team will walk out of Cleveland with the win?

How to Watch AEW Dynamite/Collision Tonight:

Watch: TBS, HBO Max

AEW Dynamite/Collision Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST

AEW Dynamite/Collision Location:

Location: Wolstein Center, Cleveland, OH

AEW Dynamite/Collision Card (Announced):

TNT Championship / WrestleDream Clockwork Carnage Qualifying Match: Darby Allin (c) vs. Hechicero

AEW International Championship / WrestleDream Clockwork Carnage Qualifying Match: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Myron Reed

WrestleDream Clockwork Carnage Qualifying Match: Adam Copeland vs. Josh Alexander

WrestleDream Clockwork Carnage Qualifying Match: Brian Cage vs. Konosuke Takeshita

WrestleDream Clockwork Carnage Qualifying Match: Ricochet vs. Ace Austin

Will Ospreay & Andrade El Ídolo vs. Tommaso Ciampa & Samoa Joe

Mercedes Moné & Divine Dominion vs. Triangle of Madness

Death Riders vs. Don Callis Family

Persephone & Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Dani Luna & Hyan