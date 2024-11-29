Adam Copeland Provides Injury Update; Jokes Family is Ready For His AEW Return
Adam Copeland may be nearing a return to All Elite Wrestling, based off recent comments made by the Rated R Superstar during an appearance on the 'Leafs Morning Take Podcast'.
While discussing injuries to several members of Copeland's beloved Toronto Maple Leafs, the conversation naturally shifted toward his own recovery from a broken tibia that he suffered back in May.
It was at AEW Double or Nothing where Copeland was wrestling Malakai Black for the TNT Championship in a Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match. Toward the end out the bout, Adam ascended to the top of the cage and dove off in an attempt to splash Black through a table. He ended up landing feet first, breaking his leg in the process.
"My brain forgets I'm 51, but my body quickly reminded me, yeah, you just jumped from 21 feet, ass---. That's technically three stories. You're 51, quit it," Copeland said on Leafs Morning Take. "But I feel good. I'm ready to get back at it and to get busy again."
Copeland was able to finish, and win the bout at Double or Nothing, but had to relinquish the TNT Championship due to the severity of his injury.
Jack Perry would go on to win the vacated title at Forbidden Door, but it will be interesting to see when Adam Copeland returns if he has eyes on regaining the TNT Championship, now that it's in the hands of Daniel Garcia.
Regardless of his creative direction, Copeland told the boys on 'Leafs Morning Take' that his family has grown sick of him being home and is ready for him to go back out on the road with AEW.
