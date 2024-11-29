Rey Fenix AEW Contract Status Update Following WWE Rumors
Penta El Zero Miedo is set to hit free agency some time within the next week, but the latest reporting on the Lucha Brothers indicates that its going to be significantly longer before his tag team partner Rey Fenix is able to exit All Elite Wrestling.
Rumors began to swirl over the summer that the former AEW World Tag Team Champions were WWE bound, with Penta himself reportedly very vocal about his intentions to switch companies. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select says that when AEW management learned of their plans, they decided to add injury time to both talents' contracts to delay the move.
The pair were said to be a package deal for WWE with their sights set on a main roster debut, but Ross Sapp says the additional injury time for Rey Fenix is going to tie him to AEW well into next year.
MORE: Update On Penta El Zero Miedo's Deal With AEW Amid Rumored WWE Interest
There are no know creative plans for Fenix at this time, but it's believed that the Death Triangle were slated to win the AEW Trios Championship at All In. PAC went on to win the belts with Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta instead of the Lucha Brothers.
Fenix is among a number of AEW talents that are currently on creative hiatus, perhaps until their contracts expire. Ricky Starks made headlines this week when he told Chris Van Vliet that he's healthy and ready to work, but has no clue why he's not being used on AEW programming.
Miro is another talent that's been absent for quite some time, and back in September, requested his release from AEW. At this point in time, a release has not been granted as far as anyone knows for sure.
