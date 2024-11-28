AEW Collision SPOILERS (11/30): Match Results From Taped Chicago, Illinois Show
It's the same night but a special start time for AEW Collision this Saturday. Instead of going head-to-head with WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, All Elite Wrestling will air Collision at 4PM ET on TNT. This week's episode was filmed Wednesday night after Dynamite, at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.
The Continental Classic is now in full swing with three big opening round matches scheduled for Saturday afternoon. Will Ospreay, Juice Robinson, Kyle Fletcher, The Beast Mortos, Kazuchika Okada and Daniel Garcia are all looking to secure three huge points to start off the round robin tournament.
Mina Shirakawa looks to keep building momentum ahead of her AEW Women's Championship Match at Winter is Coming, when she takes on Leila Grey. Hangman Adam Page is also in action Saturday, when he takes on Wheeler Yuta of the Death Riders.
The following spoilers are courtesy of the PWTorch and are very limited in scope.
AEW Collision Match Results For 11/30:
- Mina Shirakawa defeated Leila Grey
- Will Ospreay bounces back from his loss at Full Gear with a win over Juice Robinson in a Continental Classic Gold League Match.
- Private Party & Mistico beat Johnny TV & the MxM Collection in trios action.
- Kyle Fletcher stays white hot by knocking off The Beast Mortos in a Continental Classic Blue League Match.
- The Outrunners defeated The Iron Savages
- “Hangman” Adam Page beat Wheeler Yuta. There were some post-match shenanigans involving Hangman, Jon Moxley and Jay White.
- Kazuchika Okada and Daniel Garcia fought to a time-limit draw in a Continental Classic Blue League Match.
—Your one-stop shop for all things professional wrestling—
AEW Dynamite Results (11/27/24): AEW Continental Classic Begins, Moxley Leaves Challengers Laying, Kamille Quits
Ricky Starks Pulled from Upcoming GCW Appearances by AEW [Report]
Update On Penta El Zero Miedo's Deal With AEW Amid Rumored WWE Interest