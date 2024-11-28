Wrestling On FanNation

Jon Moxley Says Dave Bautista is "Cool as F***"

The current AEW Champion had high praise for Batista during an interview with SHAK Wrestling.

Adam Barnard

Jon Moxley / All Elite Wrestling - Lee South

Moxley, the current AEW World Champion and former WWE Champion, called out Batista during his time in CZW, before making it to WWE. From there, Moxley went on to face Batista in singles competition as well as feuding with Evolution as part of The Shield.

Moxley spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri of SHAK Wrestling and had nothing but praise for the former WWE Champion.

"I didn’t even really think about that. My memory of a lot of those years, on that particular circuit, are quite spotty. It was a different time and place. That definitely sounds like something - I would make all kinds of outlandish claims. Batista was cool as fuck. He was a cool guy.”

Moxley retained his AEW World Championship over Orange Cassidy at AEW Full Gear this past weekend. He is currently the leader of the Death Riders stable, which features Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Shafir, and Pac.

Batista is one of the most prolific actors in Hollywood, starring as Drax in “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise with Marvel Studios, and has several films currently in post-production, including “Aang: The Last Airbender”, “Trap House”, and “Afterburn”. He was also recently in the news after The Undertaker commented that he is still friends with him and Mick Foley, despite their political differences.

