Adam Copeland Said He Had To Put Community Before Wrestling Prior To AEW Return
Adam Copeland is back in All Elite Wrestling.
After missing most of 2024 with a broken tibia that he suffered against Malakai Black at Double or Nothing, The Rated R Superstar made his long awaited return Saturday night at AEW World's End.
Copeland confronted Jon Moxley after he successfully defended his AEW World Championship again Jay White, Hangman Page and Orange Cassidy in the main event and left the champ laying following a crowd pleasing spear.
Copeland would later appear at the AEW World's End Post Show Media Scrum, where he was asked by the Wrestling Observer about the major risk he took back in May that cost him months of his career.
"It’s one of those deals where, if you watch my career, it’s not out of my character to do insane things," Copeland said about jumping off the top of a steel cage at Double or Nothing. "It’s kind of what I do, every once in a while. I’ll get a hair up my ass and decide, ‘Yeah, I’m going to dive through a flaming table, sure.’ That’s just me. It’s kind of hardwired into me. I also think it’s part of why I’ve gotten to where I’ve gotten. That being said, I realize I’m closer to the tail end of my career than the beginning, and I have kids now, so there is a different mindset that goes into it."
Even though he's a little older now, and admits that he needs to be a little wiser with some of his in-ring decisions, Copeland said he's fortunate that his body is still able to bounce back from major injuries. Thanks in large part to his work ethic.
If it were not for the devastation left behind by Hurricane Helene in Copeland's hometown of Asheville, North Carolina, he'd have been back in AEW long before Saturday night.
"I recover like Wolverine. Part of that is, I just go after it. The day I can go after it is the day I do it. I’ve actually been cleared for a while, but Tony and I had a conversation and our area got hit my a hurricane. It was much more important to be home. We just got the water boil advisory lifted three weeks ago. We’ve been using bottled water to brush our teeth and wash our hands for close to three months. When real life hits like that, something like this has to take second place." (h/t Fightful)
Copeland is set to team with FTR this coming Wednesday night on Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen to battle the Death Riders in a trios match. Proceeds from the show will go toward benefiting the victims of the hurricane.
The show will obviously be a special one for Rated FTR, who all call the Asheville area home. But more specifically for Copeland, as he's ready to get rolling again with fewer and fewer days left on the calendar in his professional wrestling career.
"I’m ready to go. Every month for me, at this stage, feels like a year. I have to get in and get cooking".
