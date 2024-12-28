AEW Worlds End 2024 Live Results, Updates, & Highlights
The final pay-per-view is here as AEW Worlds End occurs at the Addition Financial Arena, Orlando, Florida.
The main event is a four-way match for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship as Jon Moxley defends the gold against "Hangman" Adam Page, Jay White, and Orange Cassidy.
The challengers weren't on the same page since their loose alliance began at Full Gear when Page and White saved Cassidy from a further beating from Moxley and The Death Riders at the conclusion of the show. Finally with three days until Worlds End, Cassidy, Page and White got the better end of Moxley on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite.
Who will leave Orlando with the gold and on top of the mountain in All Elite Wrestling?
The event will also have the semifinals and finals of the Continental Classic with the winner becoming the Continental Champion. The semifinals will have the Full Gear rematch between Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher. Ospreay will be looking to exact revenge after losing to his former best friend. Current Continental titlist Kazuchika Okada takes on Ricochet.
Also, Mercedes Mone puts the TBS title on the line against Kris Statlander. They met at Full Gear with Mone winning in one of the best women's matches of 2024.
The Takedown will have live coverage of AEW Worlds End 2024, starting at 7 p.m. ET.
How to Watch AEW Worlds End 2024 Tonight
North America: TrillerTV PPV, PPV.com, YouTube, Local Cable and Satelitte PPV Providers. Everywhere but North America: TrillerTV PPV, YouTube, PPV.com