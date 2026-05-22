Adam Copeland Talks Complicated AEW Contract Status Ahead of Double or Nothing

Will Adam Copeland capture the AEW World Tag Team Titles this weekend at Double or Nothing? Or is this the beginning of the end of his AEW career?

The Rated R Superstar made the shocking jump from WWE to AEW at WrestleDream back in 2023. At the time of his arrival, it was reported that he had signed a multi-year contract with the company. In 2025, Copeland revealed that his current contract with the company would expire in 2027, which is when he intended to retire from professional wrestling.

Since that point, Copeland has dealt with a serious leg injury that sidelined him for several months. He also missed time to film multiple outside projects. So, where does that put Copeland in terms of his current contract heading into Double or Nothing this weekend, where he and Christian Cage will attempt to capture the AEW World Tag Team Titles for the very first time?

Adam Copeland & Christian Cage | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Adam Copeland admits he isn't sure when his AEW contract ends now

All Elite Wrestling's Adam Copeland recently sat down with Andrew Korpan of Clutchpoints. When asked about his current AEW contract status and the company's history of adding time to contracts due to injuries, Copeland admitted that his past injury and commitments in Hollywood have resulted in his contract being extended, and now he isn't certain when his deal is up.

"I broke my leg, so there's injury time added, and I had to go film Beekeeper [2] and Percy Jackson, so [that's] added. Anytime I have to take a break, that gets added on the back end," he explained before continuing with a chuckle, "I'm not even sure when it's up."

With the additional time tacked on, Copeland's AEW contract will likely now extend far into 2028.

#AEWDoubleOrNothing

8e/5p, HBO Max PPV

This Sunday 5/24



AEW World Tag Team Championship

I Quit Match

FTR vs @Christian4Peeps/@RatedRCope



Dax + Cash accepted another title match vs Cage + Cope, but only if they put their future as a team on the line!



Anything goes, THIS SUNDAY! pic.twitter.com/oVciM9cNAF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 22, 2026

How does Adam Copeland want his AEW career to end?

In recent years, many top stars from AEW and WWE have called it a career. We've seen great send-offs in AEW for people like "The Icon" Sting. At the same time, John Cena got a whole year's send-off in WWE. But how does The Rated R Superstar envision the end of his career?

When asked about his potential send-off in AEW, Copeland admitted he'd rather leave that in the hands of Tony Khan, admitting that he already had his send-off when he was forced to retire from a serious neck injury back in 2011.

"I already had my sendoff," Adam Copeland said. "This time, it'll be my choice, and that makes it a different experience entirely. I don't care if I get this big, tearful sendoff. I have no preconceived idea of what it needs to be."