Sting Reflects On AEW Run: "It Was Fun Going Through Tables. It Was Fun Jumping Off A Balcony"
When Sting arrived in All Elite Wrestling in 2020, it's safe to say no one was expecting much as far as in ring showings were concerned. A little over three years later and fans around the world were wondering if there was a possibility of Tony Khan strapping him up with a World Title for one last time.
It cannot be overstated just how impressive and inspirational Sting's AEW run was. Teaming with Darby Allin, the former WCW Champion rediscovered himself well into his 60's in a three-year spell that saw The Icon flying through tables and off balconies before capturing and retiring with the AEW Tag Team Titles.
Considering everyone in the industry thought the WWE Hall of Famer was officially retired in 2016, following a serious neck injury sustained in a WWE Title match with Seth Rollins in 2014, it is nothing short of miraculous that we saw Sting putting forth the performances that he did between 2021-2024.
From AEW Revolution 2021 to the same pay-per-view three years later, the Stinger reminded fans why they fell in love with his character in the first place, whether it was Surfer Sting of the late '80s/early '90s, Crow Sting in the late '90s or even (gulps) Joker Sting from his TNA run. His retirement match against the Young Bucks will go down in history as potentially the greatest final match of all time.
Reflecting on his AEW run with Adam Barnard of ScreenRant, the WCW legend reminisced about how much fun he had during that time.
"It was just a highlight, the last three years. I didn't want wrestling fans to say, 'Yeah, he's just coasting along because he can.' I didn't want fans to say that. I wanted them to go, 'Oh, man, he's pulling out all stops all the way through to the end.' It was fun! It was fun going through tables. It was fun jumping off a balcony. It was just great, man, and surrounded by all these great young guys, young talent. An amazing run, and I'm so grateful for it."- Sting (h/t Fightful)
At 66 years of age and over a year removed from his second retirement, Sting is now touring the convention circuit for one last time in his iconic facepaint.
