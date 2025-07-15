Naomi Will Defend Women's World Championship In Triple Threat Match At WWE SummerSlam
It's a booking decision that only seemed inevitable following Naomi's epic Money in the Bank cash-in Sunday night at WWE Evolution.
The new Women's World Champion interrupted an all-time classic main event matchup between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley and stole the title in what was easily the biggest heist in WWE in nearly a decade.
Naomi was taking a victory lap Monday night on Raw, when she was joined in the ring by the Genius of the Sky and the Nightmare. Both of whom wanted to be the first in line to get a shot at the new champion.
Adam Pearce would then emerge at the top of the ramp and offer a rather popular idea for SummerSlam. The Raw General Manager booked Naomi to defend the Women's World Championship against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat Match at the 'Biggest Party of the Summer.'
The first ever two-night SummerSlam is coming up on August 2 & 3 from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The rest of card is expected to take shape rather quickly with the event less than three weeks away.
Current WWE SummerSlam Card:
John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship
Naomi (c) vs. IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship
Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship
Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Raw Results, Highlights & Live Blog
New Report Reveals Backstage Reaction To WWE Evolution And Naomi's Title Win
Fans Send Love To IYO SKY After She Breaks Silence On WWE Evolution Loss
Naomi Speaks About Capturing Respect, Women's World Title At WWE Evolution