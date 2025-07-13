Wrestling Fans React To Bryan Danielson & Darby Allin's Returns During AEW All In 2025 Main Event
The Texas Death Match for the AEW World Championship between Jon Moxley and Hangman Adam Page ended with absolute chaos as multiple stars got involved in the final minutes, including two returning stars.
Bryan Danielson and Darby Allin came out in dramatic fashion to fight off The Death Riders and help Hangman to win the AEW World Championship from Moxley.
After Allin showed up on the big screen to send a warning from the top of Mount Everest, the fans inside Globe Life Field knew the popular babyface would appear, but they got a Blue Panther masked Bryan who hit the Busaiku Knee on Wheeler Yuta and fought off the rest of the Death Riders.
Then, Darby came down from the rafters on a zipline and delivered a Coffin Drop on top of The Death Riders before fighting with Bryan to get rid of the group.
This has led to the wrestling world reacting big to all the chaos that went down to close this emotional main event with two of AEW's biggest stars appearing.
The excitement for Danielson's return was received with overwhelming positivity with some fans viewing "The American Dragon" as one of the greatest of all time and knowing his importance to this Death Riders story.
The mere sight of Darby Allin coming down from the rafters led to many fans to draw comparisons to his former AEW World Tag Team Champion partner Sting.
Fans were posting various Sting gifs, seeing the similarities between the two face painted "father and son" duo.
These returns felt like an appropriate way to close one of the company's biggest pay-per-views of all time. Having two popular babyfaces come to the rescue of the ultimate hero, it was the only way for AEW All In Texas to come to a close with Hangman Page on top.
There is plenty of excitement about what is to come now that Bryan Danielson and Darby Allin are back in the fold for AEW.
AEW will be back on air with this Wednesday's July 16 edition of Dynamite from Chicago, Illinois from Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom for the fallout from All In Texas 2025.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Hangman Adam Page Defeats Jon Moxley To Win AEW World Title At AEW All In 2025 Thanks To Swerve Strickland
Kazuchika Okada Defeats Kenny Omega To Win AEW Unified Championship At AEW All In: Texas
Toni Storm Retains The AEW Women's World Championship At All In Texas, Hands Mercedes Moné First AEW Singles Loss
Athena Wins The Women's Casino Gauntlet Match At AEW All In Texas; Becomes #1 Contender For Women's World Title