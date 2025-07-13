Injury Adam Cole Suffered Ahead Of AEW All In Texas Revealed
Adam Cole tearfully said goodbye to AEW Saturday afternoon at All In Texas, and it's currently unknown how long he's going to be away from the ring.
The former TNT Champion was forced to relinquish his title after sustaining an injury that was bad enough for Cole to mention the word 'retirement' during his address to the fans.
Details on the extent of Adam Cole's condition have been scarce in the hours after his announcement, but Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has now confirmed that he is dealing with another head injury.
"Sources confirmed to Fightful Select that Cole is dealing with concussion issues. We're told he wasnt feeling very good and in the wee hours of Saturday a decision was made to sideline him," Ross Sapp reported Sunday morning. "We're told the scene was very emotional at AEW All In. It's believed he sustained the injury this week."
MORE: The Wrestling World Reacts To Adam Cole's Heartbreaking Announcement
Cole missed months of his career after suffering concussions in back-to-back matches in 2022. The first happened against Samoa Joe at Double or Nothing. The second came just a few weeks later at Forbidden Door and nearly forced him to walk away from the business altogether.
With Adam Cole unable to compete at All In Texas, the TNT Championship was put up for grabs in a Fatal 4-Way Match that was won by the Lonestar State's own Dustin Rhodes. We wish Adam Cole, who is genuinely one of the kindest human beings you will ever meet, all the best in his recovery.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Evolution 2025 Preview: Start Time, Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
WWE Evolution About More Than Winning A Championship For Trish Stratus [Exclusive]
Seth Rollins Appears To Suffer Serious Injury At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event
Wrestling Fans React To Bryan Danielson & Darby Allin's Returns At AEW All In 2025