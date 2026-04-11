AEW Collision Preview (4/11/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

With AEW Dynasty only a day a way, there are still several matters to be attended to on AEW Collision.

The Dogs are ready to make a more lasting remark in AEW by becoming trios champions. They sent a message on AEW Dynamite by attacking Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong backstage. After inflicting their personal brand of violence, The Dogs have made it clear that their sights are set on the current champions, Místico and JetSpeed.

Despite the target on their backs, Místico and JetSpeed have shown zero signs of slowing down since winning the AEW World Trios Championships at AEW Revolution.

With The Dogs' challenge accepted for tonight's edition of Collision, will the team of David Finlay, Gabe Kidd, and Clark Connors clinch their first taste of AEW gold, or will the champions retain once again?

#AEWCollision

8/7c, TNT + HBO Max

Saturday, 4/11



AEW International Title@RainmakerXOkada vs @TheBadReed



Reed won his Collision debut, then got the better of Okada last week on Collision. Okada wants payback when he defends AEW International title vs Myron Reed, THIS SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/yoJ162xx47 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 9, 2026

The International title is also on the line in Edmonton. Myron Reed has been on a roll since making his Collision debut, even managing to get the best of Kazuchika Okada last week when he and his fellow Don Callis Family members tried to inflict unnecessary damage on The Rascalz.

Will Reed be able to turn last week's shocking moment into a huge upset victory to win the International Championship, or will the experience of the Rainmaker be too much to overcome?

Major tag team action

The rivalry between Thekla and Jamie Hayter dates back to Thekla's AEW debut last year. | All Elite Wrestling

AEW Women's World Champion Thekla will defend her title against former champion Jamie Hayter at Dynasty, while Alex Windsor and Marina Shafir will wrestle one-on-one on Zero Hour.

Before that, Thekla and Marina Shafir will team up for the first time since Blood & Guts and clash with The Brawling Birds on Collision. Tensions are running high following Wednesday's Dynamite when Windsor and Shafir were heavily involved in the showdown between United Empire and the Death Riders. Plus, Thekla and Hayter have been rivals dating back to Thekla's AEW debut last year.

Circling back to Kazuchika Okada, the Young Bucks will get an opportunity to prepare for their match against Okada and Konosuke Takeshita at Dynasty by facing off with other members of the Don Callis Family: El Clon and the CMLL World Heavyweight Champion Hechicero. Will the Young Bucks be able to kick off their weekend of wrestling with a win?

Also on Collision

#AEWCollision

8/7c, TNT + HBO Max

Tomorrow, 4/11!



Winner Gets #2 Spot in the Casino Gauntlet for the Vacant TNT Title at #AEWDynasty@RUSHToroBlanco vs @Bowens_Official@MrTommasoCiampa holds #1 entry, who will walk in #2 when Bowens COLLIDES vs RUSH for the #2 Spot, TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/M9aJ8riQvQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 10, 2026

Due to the unfortunate injury suffered by Kyle Fletcher, the TNT Championship has officially been vacated and a new champion will be determined at Dynasty via a Casino Gauntlet. Tommaso Ciampa qualified for the #1 spot in the Casino Gauntlet by defeating Mascara Dorada. Tonight, the #2 spot will be decided between RUSH and Anthony Bowens.

The Hurt Syndicate recently made their return and shared that they're on the lookout for a new member. They'll officially get "back to business" in the ring tonight. Will they share any clues about who they may be recruiting to join their ranks?

AEW originals Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida are testing their compatibility as a tag team after Shida returned to AEW last week, suffering a loss to Willow Nightingale when challenging for the TBS title. Shida asked to team up "just like old times" and Statlander accepted. What will the former AEW Women's World Champions accomplish together?

Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

How to Watch AEW Collision:

TV: TNT

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Collision Time:

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. CST

AEW Collision Location:

Location: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

AEW Collision Card (Announced)

JetSpeed & Místico vs. The Dogs for the AEW World Trios Championships

Kazuchika Okada vs. Myron Reed for the International Championship

Thekla & Marina Shafir vs. The Brawling Birds

Young Bucks vs. El Clon & Hechicero

Rush vs. Anthony Bowens for the #2 spot in the Casino Gauntlet at AEW Dynasty

The Hurt Syndicate in action