AEW Collision Spoilers (4/16): Spring BreakThru Match Results

All Elite Wrestling taped this Thursday's episode of AEW Collision this evening at the Angels of the Wind Arena in Everett, Washington.

Wednesday night's episode of Dynamite was a historic episode that featured Darby Allin defeating MJF to become AEW World Champion for the first time. So one should expect the company to follow up on things in a big way with a special Thursday episode of Collision.

Multiple matches were announced on Wednesday's episode of Dynamite, including one for the AEW Women's World Championship, as Thekla will defend the title against Alex Windsor.

Thekla | All Elite Wrestling (Ricky Havlik)

Thursday's episode of Collision will also see AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley in action as he will go one-on-one with Ring of Honor World Television Champion Nick Wayne in a Continental Eliminator match.

After successfully defending the title against Will Ospreay at Dynasty, Moxley is on the hunt to find the next man worthy of challenging for his title. Will he find that man in The Prodigy?

The Young Bucks were also victorious on Sunday at Dynasty and look to continue racking up wins to earn another shot at AEW World Tag Team Champions, FTR. Now Matt and Nick Jackson will step into the ring, taking on Zachary Wentz and Myron Reed of The Rascalz. Could another victory put the Young Bucks back in line for another shot at the gold?

#AEWCollision Spring BreakThru

8/7c, TNT + HBO Max

Tomorrow 4/16@YoungBucks vs @ZacharyWentz + @TheBadReed



After their big win at #AEWDynasty, Matt + Nick want another AEW World Tag Team Title shot.



They COLLIDE vs their friends, the dangerous Rascalz, Wentz/Reed, TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/OJ8m1Lrwoj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 16, 2026

Here is everything that's currently announced for the April 16 Spring BreakThru episode of AEW Collision:

AEW Women's World Championship: Alex Windsor vs. Thekla (c)

AEW Continental Championship Eliminator: Nick Wayne vs. Jon Moxley (c)

AEW World Trios Championship Eliminator: The Lethal Twist vs. The Conglomeration (c)

Young Bucks vs. The Rascalz

PAC vs. Lio Rush

Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander in tag team action

Brody King, Mistico, and Mascara Dorada in Trios action

We'll hear from Adam Copeland

Full spoilers for this Thursday's episode can be read below, courtesy of PWInsider.

AEW Collision: Spring BreakThru results for April 16

AEW Collision | All Elite Wrestling / allelitewrestling.com

Adam Copeland says it's not over between them and FTR. Dax and Cash out to distract as Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero attack Cope. Young Bucks make the save.

Jack Perry challenges anyone from the Don Callis Family to a match next week

Young Bucks defeated The Rascalz. Both teams are attacked by The Dogs after the match.

The Conglomeration defeated The Lethal Twist

HOOK tells Anthony Bowens he'll have an answer for him next week regarding a potential spot with The Opps

Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida defeated Big Anne and Danika Della Rouge

Jon Moxley defeated Nick Wayne

Don Callis tells Kazuchika Okada he can get him out of his match with Konosuke Takeshita, but Okada insists he wants the match.

PAC defeated Lio Rush

Brody King, Mistico, and Mascara Dorada defeated Ricky Gibson, Bull Rivera, and KC Riff

Mina Shirakawa tells Kris Statlander she doesn't trust Hikaru Shida, implying she might be the one who took out Toni Storm.

Thekla defeated Alex Windsor to retain the AEW Women's World Championship