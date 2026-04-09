Tony Khan Reveals Altered AEW Dynasty Plans, Chris Jericho Contract Length & More

AEW President Tony Khan has confirmed that Kyle Fletcher is going to be out of action for the next few months, and his recent injury caused a few creative pivots.

Khan held his media call Thursday afternoon ahead of this weekend's AEW Dynasty pay-per-view, and when asked about Fletcher's knee problems, he revealed that it was The Protostar who was originally going to team up with Kazuchika Okada against the Young Bucks on Sunday. Instead, Konosuke Takeshita will be the Rainmaker's partner.

Fletcher relinquished his TNT Championship ahead of Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite, which Khan said also altered plans for multiple future title defenses.

Tony Khan says Kyle Fletcher's injury did affect plans for AEW Dynasty and beyond. Confirms he will be out for "months."



They were going to do Okada/Fletcher vs. The Young Bucks and had other TNT title matches planned.



He's hopeful Fletcher will be back for All In. #AEW — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) April 9, 2026

A Casino Gauntlet Match will be held at AEW Dynasty to determine a new TNT Champion, with former title holder Tommaso Ciampa earning the no. 1 spot in the match by defeating Máscara Dorada on Dynamite.

While there is no firm timeline for Fletcher to return to action, Khan said he was hopeful to have him back in time for AEW All In on Sunday, August 30 at Wembley Stadium in London.

Tony Khan confirms that Chris Jericho is back for the long haul

Chris Jericho | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

After months of rumors that he was returning to WWE, Chris Jericho came back to AEW earlier this month. The nine-time World Champion addressed his decision on Wednesday's episode of Dynamite in Edmonton, saying that he's proud of what the company has become and that he wants to help continue building it up.

Jericho revealed during his promo that he did sign a new contract with All Elite Wrestling, and during his media call on Thursday, Tony Khan confirmed that it is a multi-year agreement.

WWE was reportedly interested in bringing Jericho back for a retirement tour in 2026, but clearly, he's not ready to walk away from the business in 2026. He'll make his return to the ring this Sunday at AEW Dynasty against Ricochet.

Tony Khan addresses TNA Wrestling pulling talent from independent shows

AEW Men's World Champion MJF went scorched earth on TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva across multiple platforms Thursday.

Never one to mince words, Max called Silva a 'dumb motherf-----' while also accusing him of paying his wrestlers 's---' money.

His scathing remarks come on the heels of Silva pulling TNA talent from upcoming matches involving AEW stars, including Nic Nemeth, who was scheduled to face MJF at a Create A Pro show in May.

MJF | All Elite Wrestling

Silva was reportedly upset that AEW chose to go head-to-head with a recent episode of Thursday Night iMPACT! after Collision was preempted by the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. When asked for reaction during his media call, Tony Khan simply expressed his surprise over the decision.

"I love collaboration, and I was surprised to see those matches had been changed as a result of the other companies not wanting their wrestlers involved."

Elsewhere during the call, Tony Khan confirmed that there will be another AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event in 2026.